MIAX Exchange Group - Options Exchanges - Update: Shared 1G LL Extranet - Network Analytics Equipment Upgrade

As previously announced in the Novermber 10, 2025 Alert, the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange and MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange will continue the upgrade of its network analytics equipment to improve time measurement precision.



The analytics equipment upgrade will be deployed on Monday, November 24, 2025 post-market close for the 1G Shared LL network. No action is required by exchange members related to the upgrades.