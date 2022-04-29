 Skip to main Content
MIAX Exchange Group - Options Exchanges - May 1, 2022 Fee Changes

Date 29/04/2022

The MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedules will be amended on May 1, 2022, pending filing with the SEC.


 
 MIAX Options 

  • Class “AIG” will be removed from the MIAX Priority Customer Rebate Program Select Symbol list 

Pearl Options 

  • Market Maker Simple Taker fees contra to a Priority Customer in Tiers 5 and 6 for Penny classes will be $0.50 regardless of whether the executing buyer and seller are/are not the same Member and Affiliates; associated current footnotes will be removed 

Emerald Options 

  • Priority Customer Simple Maker rebates when trading contra to an Affiliated Market Maker in Tiers 1-4 will be ($0.37) in all Penny classes
  • Priority Customer Simple Maker rebates when NOT trading contra to an Affiliated Market Maker will continue to receive current rebates:
    • Tiers 1-3, ($0.45) in SPY/QQQ/IWM and ($0.43) in other Penny classes
    • Tier 4, ($0.53) in all Penny classes

Summaries of the May 1, 2022 fee changes are attached.  For full details, please review the May 1, 2022 Fee Schedules on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee ScheduleMIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule