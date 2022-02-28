MIAX Exchange Group - Options Exchanges - March 1, 2022 Fee Changes

The MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedules will be amended on March 1, 2022, pending filing with the SEC.
MIAX Options
Introduction of the Complex Liquidity Taker Report and the rollback of certain non-transaction fee Changes.
Rollback certain non-transaction fee Changes
Rate change for Priority Customer Simple Maker rebates, reminder of the threshold change for the Excessive Quoting Fee, introduction of the Complex Liquidity Taker Report and the rollback of certain non-transaction fee Changes.
Summaries of the March 1, 2022 fee changes are attached. For full details, please review the March 1, 2022 Fee Schedules on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule, MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.