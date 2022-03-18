MIAX Exchange Group - Options Exchanges - April 1, 2022 Non-Transaction Fee Changes

Effective April 1, 2022, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, and MIAX Emerald Options will re-establish certain non-transaction fee changes that were previously suspended by the SEC, as described in the February 28, 2022 Alert. These fees are for 10Gb ULL connectivity on MIAX, MIAX Pearl, and MIAX Emerald, Full Service MEO Ports on MIAX Pearl, additional Limited Service MEI Ports on MIAX and MIAX Emerald, Trading Permits on MIAX Pearl, and the cToM data feeds on MIAX and MIAX Emerald.
In its filings to re-establish these fees, the MIAX Exchange Group will provide additional justification and explanation for the re-established fees as well as respond to questions posed by the Commission in its Suspension Orders. A tiered pricing structure that reduced the monthly 10Gb ULL connectivity fees for approximately 60% of subscribers was initially adopted. However, in response to questions raised by the SEC in its Suspension Orders and comment letters submitted on previous versions of this proposed fee change, a new flat fee per connection will be implemented in place of the original tiered pricing structure.
Attached is a summary of the fees for each exchange, which includes both the current (March) and new (April) non-transaction fee amounts.
Complete details will be contained in the April 1, 2022 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule, MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.