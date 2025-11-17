MIAX Exchange Group - Options And Equities Markets - Thanksgiving 2025

Please be advised the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange, MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange will be closed on Thursday, November 27, 2025 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.



On Friday, November 28, 2025, the MIAX Exchanges will have an abbreviated trading session.

All Option Classes will close 3 hours early, 1:00 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. ET.

MIAX Pearl Equities will end the Regular Trading Session at 1:00 p.m. ET and end the Late Trading Session at 5:00 p.m. ET.