MIAX Exchange Group - Options And Equities Markets - Reminder: Christmas And New Years Holiday Schedule

As previously announced in the December 16, 2025 Alert, the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange, MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange will be closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025 for Christmas Day and Thursday, January 1, 2026 for New Year’s Day.



On Wednesday, December 24, 2025, the MIAX Exchanges will have an abbreviated trading session. Trading in all option classes and equity issues will close 3 hours early.



Please note, the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange, MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange will operate on a regular schedule on Friday, December 26, 2025.