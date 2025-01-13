MIAX Exchange Group - Options And Equities Markets Member Firm Portal Maintenance Scheduled For January 16, 2025

The MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options, MIAX Sapphire Options and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges will perform maintenance on the Member Firm Portal User Interface beginning at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2025. All post-trade adjustments that do not affect the contractual terms of a trade must be submitted to TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com between 4:15 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on January 16, 2025.



The Member Firm Portal User Interface will be available during normal operating hours on Friday, January 17, 2025.



For further information, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.