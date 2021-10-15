MIAX Exchange Group - Options & Equities Markets - Final Reminder: Reg SCI / SIFMA BCP Testing On Saturday, October 23, 2021

Overview:
As previously announced on April 12th, Sept 2nd and Sept 28th, the MIAX Exchange Group will be participating in the 2021 SIFMA BCP Testing on Saturday, October 23, 2021. All members that are required to test with MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and/or MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges in accordance with Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity (Regulation SCI) have been notified. However, all members are encouraged to test.
Please contact MIAX Trading Operations for test day support, to coordinate participation or to arrange connectivity testing at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302.
Connectivity pre-testing is available in the DR environments for each of the MIAX Exchanges from Monday, October 18, 2021 through Friday, October 22, 2021, between 8:00AM - 5:30PM EDT.
MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options & MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges BCP Testing Requirements
Options Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:
Electronic Exchange Members (EEM)
- Send at least two orders in any of the options listed below
- Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
Market Makers (MM)
- MIAX Options Exchange:
- Send at least one, two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
- Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
- MIAX Pearl Options Exchange:
- Send at least one, two-sided order in any of the options listed below
- Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
- MIAX Emerald Options Exchange:
- Send at least one, two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
- Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
Options
- AAPL - JAN 21 22 – C – 150.00
- AAPL - JAN 21 22 – P – 150.00
- BAC - NOV 19 21 – C – 35.00
- BAC - NOV 19 21 – P – 35.00
- GE - JAN 21 22 – C – 100.00
- GE - JAN 21 22 – P – 100.00
- MSFT - MAR 18 22 – C – 200.00
- MSFT - MAR 18 22 – P – 200.00
- SPY - DEC 17 21 – C – 300.00
- SPY - DEC 17 21 – P – 300.00
- SPIKE - DEC 22 21 – C – 20.00
- SPIKE - DEC 22 21 – P – 20.00
MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange BCP Testing Requirements
Equity Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:
- Send at least two orders in any of the equity symbols listed below
- Receive at least one execution in any of the equity symbols listed below
Equities
- Symbol - NTGR
- Symbol - ZVZZT
- Symbol - NTEST
October 23, 2021 Test Day Timeline:
- 08:30 - Firms can connect to the Trading Systems and enter Orders and Quotes
- 09:15 - Live Quote Window will open
- 09:30 - Opening
- 13:00 – Closing
Test Completion:
- Once a firm has completed testing, please confirm with MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com