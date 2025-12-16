MIAX Exchange Group - Options And Equities Markets - Christmas And New Years Holiday Schedule

Please be advised the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange, MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange will be closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025 for Christmas Day and Thursday, January 1, 2026 for New Year’s Day.



On Wednesday, December 24, 2025, the MIAX Exchanges will have an abbreviated trading session. Trading in all option classes and equity issues will close 3 hours early.