MIAX Exchange Group - Option Markets - Electronic Filing Of Annual Reports

The annual report filing described in MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options, and MIAX Sapphire Options Rule 803 Audits, has transitioned to the electronic filing platform available via FINRA’s Firm Gateway.



For FINRA Firm Gateway technical questions contact FINRA’s technical support group at (301) 869-6699.



Direct further questions to the Exchange’s Membership Department at MembershipCORE@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-1479.