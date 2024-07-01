MIAX Exchange Group - Notice To Exchange Members ISG CMRWG 2024-01

The MIAX Exchange Group is issuing this regulatory alert to remind MIAX Exchange Group Members of the existence and role of the Cross Market Regulation Working Group (“CMRWG”), which was established under the U.S. Subgroup of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (“ISG”) to focus on ways to reduce unnecessary regulatory duplication.



Click here to download the ISG CMRWG Regulatory Memorandum 2024-01 (“Notice”) that was issued by the participants of the ISG CMRWG.



Questions regarding the Notice should be directed to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.