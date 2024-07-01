Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

MIAX Exchange Group - Notice To Exchange Members ISG CMRWG 2024-01

Date 01/07/2024

The MIAX Exchange Group is issuing this regulatory alert to remind MIAX Exchange Group Members of the existence and role of the Cross Market Regulation Working Group (“CMRWG”), which was established under the U.S. Subgroup of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (“ISG”) to focus on ways to reduce unnecessary regulatory duplication.

Click here to download the ISG CMRWG Regulatory Memorandum 2024-01 (“Notice”) that was issued by the participants of the ISG CMRWG. 
 
Questions regarding the Notice should be directed to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg