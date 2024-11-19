MIAX Exchange Group - Holiday Schedule - Thanksgiving 2024

Please be advised the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange, MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange will be closed on Thursday, November 28, 2024 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.



On Friday, November 29, 2024, the MIAX Exchanges will have an abbreviated trading session. All Option Classes and Equity Issues will close 3 hours early.



If you have any questions, please contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.