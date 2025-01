Please be advised the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange, MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2025 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



If you have any questions, please contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.