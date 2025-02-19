MIAX Exchange Group: Amendment To Rule 402, Criteria For Underlying Securities, To List And Trade Options On The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF And Amend The Names Of Certain Trusts To Reflect Their Current Names

The MIAX Exchange Group has received approval for the Securities and Exchange Commission to amend Rule 402, Criteria for Underlying Securities. The changes are as follows:

Add the Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF to the list of ETFs on which the listing and trading of options are permitted, and

Amend the names of “ETFS Silver Trust,” “ETFS Palladium Trust,” and “ETFS Platinum Trust” to “Aberdeen Standard Silver ETF Trust,” “Aberdeen Standard Palladium ETF Trust,” and “Aberdeen Standard Platinum ETF Trust,” respectively.

Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information on the approved rule amendment:

Contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXGlobal.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions about the changes.