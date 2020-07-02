FINRA has published a Regulatory Notice providing an update on coordination between the national securities exchanges and FINRA on the Consolidated Audit Trail (“CAT”) compliance rules (the “CAT Compliance Rules”).
Please refer to the Regulatory Circulars listed below for further information.
MIAX: Consolidated Audit Trail Compliance Rules Information
Date 02/07/2020
FINRA has published a Regulatory Notice providing an update on coordination between the national securities exchanges and FINRA on the Consolidated Audit Trail (“CAT”) compliance rules (the “CAT Compliance Rules”).