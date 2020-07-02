 Skip to main Content
MIAX: Consolidated Audit Trail Compliance Rules Information

Date 02/07/2020

FINRA has published a Regulatory Notice providing an update on coordination between the national securities exchanges and FINRA on the Consolidated Audit Trail (“CAT”) compliance rules (the “CAT Compliance Rules”). 

Please refer to the Regulatory Circulars listed below for further information.