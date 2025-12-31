Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
MIAX: Business Continuity And Disaster Recovery Plans Testing And Member Designation Standards

Date 31/12/2025

As required by Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity and MIAX Options Rule 321, which is incorporated by reference into the MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire Exchange Rule Books, certain Members of the MIAX Exchanges will have mandatory participation requirements in the annual SIFMA Business Continuity Planning Disaster Recovery (“BC/DR”) test.
 
Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information on BC/DR designation standards and requirements for Designated Members:

