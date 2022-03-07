MIAX And Bermuda Stock Exchange Announce Participation In World Federation Of Exchanges' Ring The Bell For Gender Equality 2022 Ceremony

Miami International Holdings (MIH), the parent holding company of MIAX® and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™), announced today that the two exchanges are participating in the World Federation of Exchanges Ring the Bell for Gender Equality ceremony on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The campaign serves as a global initiative by exchanges around the world to foster greater gender equality and highlight the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workplace.
MIAX will host its ceremony in its MIH corporate headquarters in Princeton, N.J. on March 8 at 9:30 a.m. EST. BSX will host its bell ringing ceremony in Hamilton, Bermuda on March 8 at 9:00 a.m., Atlantic Standard Time (8:00 a.m. EST).
"Our participation in this ceremony is an important demonstration to our employees, our partners, our clients and our peers that gender equality is something we will continue to advance and foster as a company across all our exchanges," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIAX. "We are committed to expanding opportunities to empower women to not only have a voice but be equal players in decision-making."
"As a woman who has dedicated much of her career to working in the financial sector, having MIAX participate in this important ceremony is a proud moment for not only myself, but the company and the industry as a whole," added Barbara J. Comly, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. "Our participation in this ceremony reinforces our commitment to advancing gender equality at MIAX."
Hosted for the eighth consecutive year, Ring the Bell for Gender Equality is a partnership between UN Women, UN Global Compact, Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and World Federation of Exchanges. The UN Women's theme for International Women's Day 2022 is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow." The theme recognizes the contribution of women around the world who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.
The events bring together businesses working for gender equality and will promote the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) as a means towards increased women's participation in the economy and its importance for inclusive growth. The WEPs is a set of seven principles offering practical guidance to businesses on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace and community.
See the full list of global "Ring the Bell" events here.
Learn more about this year's International Women's Day 2022 theme here.