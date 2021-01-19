 Skip to main Content
MIAX: Amendment To Rule 1308, Supervision Of Accounts, To Adopt Temporary Rules To Extend The Time By Which Members Must Complete Their Branch Office Inspections For Calendar Year 2020 And Provide Temporary Remote Inspection Relief For Office Inspections

Date 19/01/2021

Please refer to the following for information on an amendment to Rule 1308, Supervision of Accounts, to Adopt Temporary Rules to Extend the Time by Which Members Must Complete Their Branch Office Inspections for Calendar Year 2020 and Provide Temporary Remote Inspection Relief for Office Inspections