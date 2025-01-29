Miami International Holdings To List Bloomberg 500 Index Futures And Options On MIAX Exchanges

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced plans to list Bloomberg® 500 Index futures and options on its MIAX® exchanges in the second half of 2025, subject to various regulatory filings and approvals. MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Futures will be listed on MIAX FuturesTM, pending certain filings with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Options will be listed on MIAX Options, pending certain filings with and subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Bloomberg US Large Cap Price Return Index (Bloomberg ticker: B500 Index) provides a transparent, rules-based benchmark of the 500 most highly capitalized U.S. companies, resulting in a more representative benchmark for the large cap segment of the U.S. market compared to similar indices compiled using a discretionary approach. The new MIAX Bloomberg 500 Futures and Options products will offer competitive fees, enhanced product choice and more granular contract sizes providing retail and institutional investors with an alternative way to manage exposure in the U.S. equity market.

"We are pleased to provide the industry with a suite of new futures and options products offering a competitive alternative to manage exposure to the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. corporations," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "I believe our technology, support from strategic exchange members and Bloomberg's distribution capabilities create a powerful combination to help answer industry demand for alternative ways to hedge and manage risk in U.S. equities and options markets."

MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Futures and Options will be structured to target both retail and institutional investor preferences and are expected to be offered for trading in the second half of 2025, with Bloomberg 500 Index Futures the first financial future to be traded on the new MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform, pending filing with the CFTC.

"Our collaboration with MIH to list Bloomberg 500 Index Futures and Options on its MIAX exchanges reinforces our strategy of expanding the use of Bloomberg equity indices across the financial investment community," said Umesh Gajria, Global Head of Index-Linked Product at Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "The introduction of these products answers significant pent-up demand for access to an alternative way of managing long and short exposure in the world's most liquid equity market."