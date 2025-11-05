Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For October 2025

Date 05/11/2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported October 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries — MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire® (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

October 2025 and Year-to-Date Highlights

  • MIAX Exchange Group set a number of volume and market share records in October 2025 including:
    • Daily market share record of 20.9% on October 14, 2025
    • Daily volume record of 19.7 million contracts on October 10, 2025
    • Monthly market share record of 19.4% in October 2025
    • Monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 13.1 million contracts, a 92.4% increase from October 2024
    • Year-to-date (YTD) ADV record of 9.4 million contracts, a 46.4% increase from the same period in 2024
  • MIAX Futures reached a record YTD ADV of 13,828 contracts through October 2025, a 10.1% increase from the same period in 2024.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, as well as rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates are now available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1)

Year-to-Date Comparison

Oct-25

Oct-24

% Chg

Sep-25

% Chg

Oct-25

Oct-24

% Chg

U.S. Multi-list Options

Trading Days

23

23

21

209

211

U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's)

67,193

44,322

51.6 %

61,299

9.6 %

55,442

43,393

27.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's)

13,057

6,787

92.4 %

10,787

21.0 %

9,448

6,453

46.4 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share     

19.4 %

15.3 %

26.9 %

17.6 %

10.4 %

17.0 %

14.9 %

14.6 %

U.S. Equities

U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions)

20,996

11,665

80.0 %

18,309

14.7 %

17,613

11,674

50.9 %

MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions)

218

191

14.0 %

205

6.6 %

190

200

-5.1 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.0 %

1.6 %

-36.6 %

1.1 %

-7.1 %

1.1 %

1.7 %

-37.1 %

MIAX Futures Exchange 

Trading Days

23

23

21

210

211

MIAX Futures ADV

7,286

10,315

-29.4 %

5,973

22.0 %

13,828

12,554

10.1 %

1)  Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.
