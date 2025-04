Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For March 2025; Options Volume Jumps 26.8% With MIAX Futures Volume Up 80.4%

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported March 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

March 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 173.6 million contracts in March 2025, a 26.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total year-to-date (YTD) volume to a record 514.9 million contracts. March 2025 market share reached 15.6%, a 2.2% decrease YoY.

MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 23.4 million contracts, with March 2025 market share reaching 2.1%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.

MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 76.4 million contracts, a 38.6% increase YoY. March 2025 market share reached 6.8%, a 6.9% increase YoY. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 219.5 million contracts and 6.8%, respectively.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 31.4 million contracts, a 35.1% decrease YoY. March 2025 market share reached 2.8%, a 49.9% decrease YoY.

MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 42.5 million contracts, a 26.7% increase YoY. March 2025 market share reached 3.8%, a 2.3% decrease YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 134.3 million contracts and 4.2%, respectively.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.4 billion shares, a 23.6% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.0%, a 45.3% decrease YoY.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 309,006 contracts, an 80.4% increase YoY. MIAX Futures YTD volume reached a record 1.1 million contracts in Q1 2025.

Please click here for additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information.