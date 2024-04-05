Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For March 2024 - MIAX Pearl Equities YTD Volumes And Market Share At Record Levels

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies, today reported March 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

March 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 137.0 million contracts, a 15.1% decrease year-over-year (YoY) and representing a decrease of 5.7% from February 2024 . March 2024 market share reached 15.9%, a 5.0% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 422.7 million contracts, a 2.6% decrease from the same period in 2023.

. market share reached 15.9%, a 5.0% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 422.7 million contracts, a 2.6% decrease from the same period in 2023. MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 55.1 million contracts, a 13.9% decrease YoY and a 5.5% decrease from February 2024 . Total YTD volume reached 170.3 million contracts, a 2.0% decrease from the same period in 2023.

. Total YTD volume reached 170.3 million contracts, a 2.0% decrease from the same period in 2023. MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 48.3 million contracts, a 27.0% decrease YoY, and a 9.4% decrease from February 2024 . Total YTD volume reached 153.5 million contracts, a 13.9% decrease from the same period in 2023.

. Total YTD volume reached 153.5 million contracts, a 13.9% decrease from the same period in 2023. MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.6 million contracts, a 7.6% increase YoY and a 0.2% decrease from February 2024 . March 2024 market share reached 3.9%, a 20.3% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached 98.9 million contracts, a 20.8% increase from the same period in 2023.

. market share reached 3.9%, a 20.3% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached 98.9 million contracts, a 20.8% increase from the same period in 2023. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.5 billion shares, a 1.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.87%, a 20.8% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 13.2 billion shares, a 39.6% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.83%, an increase of 42.1% from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 171,307 contracts, a 29.4% decrease YoY and representing a 48.1% decrease from February 2024 .

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Mar-24 Mar-23 % Chg Feb-24 % Chg Mar-24 Mar-23 % Chg

Trading Days 20 23

20

61 62



U.S. Equity Options Industry 861,219,614 963,375,498 -10.6 % 888,779,369 -3.1 % 2,641,960,518 2,630,831,722 0.4 %

MIAX Exchange Group 136,950,995 161,313,643 -15.1 % 145,254,160 -5.7 % 422,730,969 433,956,534 -2.6 %

MIAX Options 55,108,636 63,968,591 -13.9 % 58,313,579 -5.5 % 170,277,384 173,801,092 -2.0 %

MIAX Pearl 48,290,830 66,151,794 -27.0 % 53,312,809 -9.4 % 153,535,300 178,258,282 -13.9 %

MIAX Emerald 33,551,529 31,193,258 7.6 % 33,627,772 -0.2 % 98,918,285 81,897,160 20.8 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Mar-24 Mar-23 % Chg Feb-24 % Chg Mar-24 Mar-23 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 43,060,981 41,885,891 2.8 % 44,438,968 -3.1 % 43,310,828 42,432,770 2.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group 6,847,550 7,013,637 -2.4 % 7,262,708 -5.7 % 6,930,016 6,999,299 -1.0 %

MIAX Options 2,755,432 2,781,243 -0.9 % 2,915,679 -5.5 % 2,791,433 2,803,243 -0.4 %

MIAX Pearl 2,414,542 2,876,165 -16.0 % 2,665,640 -9.4 % 2,516,972 2,875,134 -12.5 %

MIAX Emerald 1,677,576 1,356,229 23.7 % 1,681,389 -0.2 % 1,621,611 1,320,922 22.8 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Mar-24 Mar-23 % Chg Feb-24 % Chg Mar-24 Mar-23 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 15.90 % 16.74 % -5.0 % 16.34 % -2.7 % 16.00 % 16.50 % -3.0 %

MIAX Options 6.40 % 6.64 % -3.6 % 6.56 % -2.5 % 6.45 % 6.61 % -2.4 %

MIAX Pearl 5.61 % 6.87 % -18.3 % 6.00 % -6.5 % 5.81 % 6.78 % -14.2 %

MIAX Emerald 3.90 % 3.24 % 20.3 % 3.78 % 3.0 % 3.74 % 3.11 % 20.3 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Mar-24 Mar-23 % Chg Feb-24 % Chg Mar-24 Mar-23 % Chg Trading Days 20 23

20

61 62

U.S. Equities Industry 240,460 287,366 -16.3 % 234,704 2.5 % 717,786 730,610 -1.8 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,485 4,438 1.1 % 4,062 10.4 % 13,152 9,424 39.6 % MIAX Pearl ADV 224 193 16.2 % 203 10.4 % 216 152 41.8 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.87 % 1.54 % 20.8 % 1.73 % 7.8 % 1.83 % 1.29 % 42.1 %