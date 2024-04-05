Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For March 2024 - MIAX Pearl Equities YTD Volumes And Market Share At Record Levels

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies, today reported March 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
March 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 137.0 million contracts, a 15.1% decrease year-over-year (YoY) and representing a decrease of 5.7% from February 2024. March 2024 market share reached 15.9%, a 5.0% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 422.7 million contracts, a 2.6% decrease from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 55.1 million contracts, a 13.9% decrease YoY and a 5.5% decrease from February 2024. Total YTD volume reached 170.3 million contracts, a 2.0% decrease from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 48.3 million contracts, a 27.0% decrease YoY, and a 9.4% decrease from February 2024. Total YTD volume reached 153.5 million contracts, a 13.9% decrease from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.6 million contracts, a 7.6% increase YoY and a 0.2% decrease from February 2024. March 2024 market share reached 3.9%, a 20.3% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached 98.9 million contracts, a 20.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.5 billion shares, a 1.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.87%, a 20.8% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 13.2 billion shares, a 39.6% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.83%, an increase of 42.1% from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 171,307 contracts, a 29.4% decrease YoY and representing a 48.1% decrease from February 2024.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
23
|
20
|
61
|
62
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
861,219,614
|
963,375,498
|
-10.6 %
|
888,779,369
|
-3.1 %
|
2,641,960,518
|
2,630,831,722
|
0.4 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
136,950,995
|
161,313,643
|
-15.1 %
|
145,254,160
|
-5.7 %
|
422,730,969
|
433,956,534
|
-2.6 %
|
MIAX Options
|
55,108,636
|
63,968,591
|
-13.9 %
|
58,313,579
|
-5.5 %
|
170,277,384
|
173,801,092
|
-2.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
48,290,830
|
66,151,794
|
-27.0 %
|
53,312,809
|
-9.4 %
|
153,535,300
|
178,258,282
|
-13.9 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
33,551,529
|
31,193,258
|
7.6 %
|
33,627,772
|
-0.2 %
|
98,918,285
|
81,897,160
|
20.8 %
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
43,060,981
|
41,885,891
|
2.8 %
|
44,438,968
|
-3.1 %
|
43,310,828
|
42,432,770
|
2.1 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
6,847,550
|
7,013,637
|
-2.4 %
|
7,262,708
|
-5.7 %
|
6,930,016
|
6,999,299
|
-1.0 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,755,432
|
2,781,243
|
-0.9 %
|
2,915,679
|
-5.5 %
|
2,791,433
|
2,803,243
|
-0.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
2,414,542
|
2,876,165
|
-16.0 %
|
2,665,640
|
-9.4 %
|
2,516,972
|
2,875,134
|
-12.5 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,677,576
|
1,356,229
|
23.7 %
|
1,681,389
|
-0.2 %
|
1,621,611
|
1,320,922
|
22.8 %
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
15.90 %
|
16.74 %
|
-5.0 %
|
16.34 %
|
-2.7 %
|
16.00 %
|
16.50 %
|
-3.0 %
|
MIAX Options
|
6.40 %
|
6.64 %
|
-3.6 %
|
6.56 %
|
-2.5 %
|
6.45 %
|
6.61 %
|
-2.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
5.61 %
|
6.87 %
|
-18.3 %
|
6.00 %
|
-6.5 %
|
5.81 %
|
6.78 %
|
-14.2 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
3.90 %
|
3.24 %
|
20.3 %
|
3.78 %
|
3.0 %
|
3.74 %
|
3.11 %
|
20.3 %
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
23
|
20
|
61
|
62
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
240,460
|
287,366
|
-16.3 %
|
234,704
|
2.5 %
|
717,786
|
730,610
|
-1.8 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
4,485
|
4,438
|
1.1 %
|
4,062
|
10.4 %
|
13,152
|
9,424
|
39.6 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
224
|
193
|
16.2 %
|
203
|
10.4 %
|
216
|
152
|
41.8 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.87 %
|
1.54 %
|
20.8 %
|
1.73 %
|
7.8 %
|
1.83 %
|
1.29 %
|
42.1 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MGEX,
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures Contracts
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Mar-24
|
Mar-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
23
|
20
|
61
|
62
|
MGEX Total
|
171,307
|
242,712
|
-29.4 %
|
329,921
|
-48.1 %
|
721,254
|
661,586
|
9.0 %
|
MGEX Average Daily Volume
|
8,565
|
10,553
|
-18.8 %
|
16,496
|
-48.1 %
|
11,824
|
10,671
|
10.8 %
|
MGEX Open Interest
|
75,737
|
73,365
|
2.9 %
|
71,095
|
6.5 %