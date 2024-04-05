Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For March 2024 - MIAX Pearl Equities YTD Volumes And Market Share At Record Levels

Date 05/04/2024

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies, today reported March 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

March 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 137.0 million contracts, a 15.1% decrease year-over-year (YoY) and representing a decrease of 5.7% from February 2024March 2024 market share reached 15.9%, a 5.0% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 422.7 million contracts, a 2.6% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 55.1 million contracts, a 13.9% decrease YoY and a 5.5% decrease from February 2024. Total YTD volume reached 170.3 million contracts, a 2.0% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 48.3 million contracts, a 27.0% decrease YoY, and a 9.4% decrease from February 2024. Total YTD volume reached 153.5 million contracts, a 13.9% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.6 million contracts, a 7.6% increase YoY and a 0.2% decrease from February 2024March 2024 market share reached 3.9%, a 20.3% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached 98.9 million contracts, a 20.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.5 billion shares, a 1.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.87%, a 20.8% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 13.2 billion shares, a 39.6% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.83%, an increase of 42.1% from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 171,307 contracts, a 29.4% decrease YoY and representing a 48.1% decrease from February 2024.

 

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

Feb-24

% Chg

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

23

20

61

62

U.S. Equity Options Industry

861,219,614

963,375,498

-10.6 %

888,779,369

-3.1 %

2,641,960,518

2,630,831,722

0.4 %

MIAX Exchange Group

136,950,995

161,313,643

-15.1 %

145,254,160

-5.7 %

422,730,969

433,956,534

-2.6 %

MIAX Options

55,108,636

63,968,591

-13.9 %

58,313,579

-5.5 %

170,277,384

173,801,092

-2.0 %

MIAX Pearl

48,290,830

66,151,794

-27.0 %

53,312,809

-9.4 %

153,535,300

178,258,282

-13.9 %

MIAX Emerald

33,551,529

31,193,258

7.6 %

33,627,772

-0.2 %

98,918,285

81,897,160

20.8 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

Feb-24

% Chg

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

43,060,981

41,885,891

2.8 %

44,438,968

-3.1 %

43,310,828

42,432,770

2.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group

6,847,550

7,013,637

-2.4 %

7,262,708

-5.7 %

6,930,016

6,999,299

-1.0 %

MIAX Options

2,755,432

2,781,243

-0.9 %

2,915,679

-5.5 %

2,791,433

2,803,243

-0.4 %

MIAX Pearl

2,414,542

2,876,165

-16.0 %

2,665,640

-9.4 %

2,516,972

2,875,134

-12.5 %

MIAX Emerald

1,677,576

1,356,229

23.7 %

1,681,389

-0.2 %

1,621,611

1,320,922

22.8 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

Feb-24

% Chg

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

15.90 %

16.74 %

-5.0 %

16.34 %

-2.7 %

16.00 %

16.50 %

-3.0 %

MIAX Options

6.40 %

6.64 %

-3.6 %

6.56 %

-2.5 %

6.45 %

6.61 %

-2.4 %

MIAX Pearl

5.61 %

6.87 %

-18.3 %

6.00 %

-6.5 %

5.81 %

6.78 %

-14.2 %

MIAX Emerald

3.90 %

3.24 %

20.3 %

3.78 %

3.0 %

3.74 %

3.11 %

20.3 %

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

Feb-24

% Chg

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

23

20

61

62

U.S. Equities Industry

240,460

287,366

-16.3 %

234,704

2.5 %

717,786

730,610

-1.8 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,485

4,438

1.1 %

4,062

10.4 %

13,152

9,424

39.6 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

224

193

16.2 %

203

10.4 %

216

152

41.8 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.87 %

1.54 %

20.8 %

1.73 %

7.8 %

1.83 %

1.29 %

42.1 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MGEX,
Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures Contracts

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

Feb-24

% Chg

Mar-24

Mar-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

23

20

61

62

MGEX Total

171,307

242,712

-29.4 %

329,921

-48.1 %

721,254

661,586

9.0 %

MGEX Average Daily Volume

8,565

10,553

-18.8 %

16,496

-48.1 %

11,824

10,671

10.8 %

MGEX Open Interest

75,737

73,365

2.9 %

71,095

6.5 %
