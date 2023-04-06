Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For March 2023 - Multiple Volume And Market Share Records Set On MIAX Options And Equities Exchanges

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported March 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

March 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 161.3 million contracts, a 32.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase and representing a monthly market share of 16.74%, a 21.8% increase YoY.

MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 64.0 million contracts, a 29.9% increase YoY and representing a market share of 6.64%, a 19.4% YoY increase.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a record volume of 66.2 million contracts, a 74.0% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 6.87%, a 59.9% YoY increase. MIAX Pearl Options also reported a record daily volume of 4.5 million contracts on March 10, 2023 .

. MIAX Emerald reached monthly volume totaling 31.2 million contracts, a 9.6% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.24%, a 16.9% YoY decrease.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a record monthly volume of 4.4 billion shares, a 46.9% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.54%. Additionally, MIAX Pearl Equities reported a record daily volume of 326 million shares on March 13, 2023 and a record daily market share of 2.02% on March 10, 2023 .

and a record daily market share of 2.02% on . In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a trading volume of 242,712 contracts, a 29.1% decrease YoY and a 4.2% decrease from February 2023 .

. SPIKES ® Futures volume totaled 26,449 contracts, representing a 35.2% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,150 contracts. SPIKES Futures set an open interest record of 764 on March 24, 2023 .

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg Feb-23 % Chg Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg

Trading Days 23 23

19

62 62



U.S. Equity Options Industry 963,375,498 885,713,224 8.8 % 816,156,925 18.0 % 2,630,831,722 2,481,656,821 6.0 %

MIAX Exchange Group 161,313,643 121,786,671 32.5 % 137,080,466 17.7 % 433,956,534 347,626,738 24.8 %

MIAX Options 63,968,591 49,250,401 29.9 % 54,863,604 16.6 % 173,801,092 141,273,019 23.0 %

MIAX Pearl 66,151,794 38,025,689 74.0 % 54,820,051 20.7 % 178,258,282 111,760,103 59.5 %

MIAX Emerald 31,193,258 34,510,581 -9.6 % 27,396,811 13.9 % 81,897,160 94,593,616 -13.4 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg Feb-23 % Chg Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 41,885,891 38,509,271 8.8 % 42,955,628 -2.5 % 42,432,770 40,026,723 6.0 %

MIAX Exchange Group 7,013,637 5,295,073 32.5 % 7,214,761 -2.8 % 6,999,299 5,606,883 24.8 %

MIAX Options 2,781,243 2,141,322 29.9 % 2,887,558 -3.7 % 2,803,243 2,278,597 23.0 %

MIAX Pearl 2,876,165 1,653,291 74.0 % 2,885,266 -0.3 % 2,875,134 1,802,582 59.5 %

MIAX Emerald 1,356,229 1,500,460 -9.6 % 1,441,937 -5.9 % 1,320,922 1,525,703 -13.4 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg Feb-23 % Chg Mar-23 Mar-22 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 16.74 % 13.75 % 21.8 % 16.80 % -0.3 % 16.50 % 14.01 % 17.8 %

MIAX Options 6.64 % 5.56 % 19.4 % 6.72 % -1.2 % 6.61 % 5.69 % 16.0 %

MIAX Pearl 6.87 % 4.29 % 59.9 % 6.72 % 2.2 % 6.78 % 4.50 % 50.5 %

MIAX Emerald 3.24 % 3.90 % -16.9 % 3.36 % -3.5 % 3.11 % 3.81 % -18.3 %

