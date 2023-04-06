BV_Trial Banner.gif
Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For March 2023 - Multiple Volume And Market Share Records Set On MIAX Options And Equities Exchanges

Date 06/04/2023

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported March 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

 

March 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

  • Total multi-listed monthly volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 161.3 million contracts, a 32.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase and representing a monthly market share of 16.74%, a 21.8% increase YoY.
  • MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 64.0 million contracts, a 29.9% increase YoY and representing a market share of 6.64%, a 19.4% YoY increase.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a record volume of 66.2 million contracts, a 74.0% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 6.87%, a 59.9% YoY increase. MIAX Pearl Options also reported a record daily volume of 4.5 million contracts on March 10, 2023.
  • MIAX Emerald reached monthly volume totaling 31.2 million contracts, a 9.6% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.24%, a 16.9% YoY decrease.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a record monthly volume of 4.4 billion shares, a 46.9% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.54%. Additionally, MIAX Pearl Equities reported a record daily volume of 326 million shares on March 13, 2023 and a record daily market share of 2.02% on March 10, 2023.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a trading volume of 242,712 contracts, a 29.1% decrease YoY and a 4.2% decrease from February 2023.
  • SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 26,449 contracts, representing a 35.2% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,150 contracts. SPIKES Futures set an open interest record of 764 on March 24, 2023.

 

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

Feb-23

% Chg

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

Trading Days

23

23

19

62

62

U.S. Equity Options Industry

963,375,498

885,713,224

8.8 %

816,156,925

18.0 %

2,630,831,722

2,481,656,821

6.0 %

MIAX Exchange Group

161,313,643

121,786,671

32.5 %

137,080,466

17.7 %

433,956,534

347,626,738

24.8 %

MIAX Options

63,968,591

49,250,401

29.9 %

54,863,604

16.6 %

173,801,092

141,273,019

23.0 %

MIAX Pearl

66,151,794

38,025,689

74.0 %

54,820,051

20.7 %

178,258,282

111,760,103

59.5 %

MIAX Emerald

31,193,258

34,510,581

-9.6 %

27,396,811

13.9 %

81,897,160

94,593,616

-13.4 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

Feb-23

% Chg

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

41,885,891

38,509,271

8.8 %

42,955,628

-2.5 %

42,432,770

40,026,723

6.0 %

MIAX Exchange Group

7,013,637

5,295,073

32.5 %

7,214,761

-2.8 %

6,999,299

5,606,883

24.8 %

MIAX Options

2,781,243

2,141,322

29.9 %

2,887,558

-3.7 %

2,803,243

2,278,597

23.0 %

MIAX Pearl

2,876,165

1,653,291

74.0 %

2,885,266

-0.3 %

2,875,134

1,802,582

59.5 %

MIAX Emerald

1,356,229

1,500,460

-9.6 %

1,441,937

-5.9 %

1,320,922

1,525,703

-13.4 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

Feb-23

% Chg

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

16.74 %

13.75 %

21.8 %

16.80 %

-0.3 %

16.50 %

14.01 %

17.8 %

MIAX Options

6.64 %

5.56 %

19.4 %

6.72 %

-1.2 %

6.61 %

5.69 %

16.0 %

MIAX Pearl

6.87 %

4.29 %

59.9 %

6.72 %

2.2 %

6.78 %

4.50 %

50.5 %

MIAX Emerald

3.24 %

3.90 %

-16.9 %

3.36 %

-3.5 %

3.11 %

3.81 %

-18.3 %

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

Feb-23

% Chg

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

Trading Days

23

23

19

62

62

U.S. Equities Industry

287,366

320,088

-10.2 %

216,694

32.6 %

730,610

798,580

-8.5 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,438

3,021

46.9 %

2,743

61.8 %

9,424

7,575

24.4 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

193

131

46.9 %

144

33.6 %

152

122

24.4 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.54 %

0.94 %

63.6 %

1.27 %

22.0 %

1.29 %

0.95 %

36.0 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

Feb-23

% Chg

Mar-23

Mar-22

% Chg

Trading Days

23

23

19

62

62

MGEX Futures Volume

242,712

342,172

-29.1 %

253,274

-4.2 %

661,586

931,091

-28.9 %

MGEX ADV

10,553

14,877

-29.1 %

13,330

-20.8 %

10,671

15,018

-28.9 %
