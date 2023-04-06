Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For March 2023 - Multiple Volume And Market Share Records Set On MIAX Options And Equities Exchanges

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported March 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
March 2023 Trading Volume Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 161.3 million contracts, a 32.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase and representing a monthly market share of 16.74%, a 21.8% increase YoY.
- MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 64.0 million contracts, a 29.9% increase YoY and representing a market share of 6.64%, a 19.4% YoY increase.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a record volume of 66.2 million contracts, a 74.0% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 6.87%, a 59.9% YoY increase. MIAX Pearl Options also reported a record daily volume of 4.5 million contracts on March 10, 2023.
- MIAX Emerald reached monthly volume totaling 31.2 million contracts, a 9.6% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.24%, a 16.9% YoY decrease.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a record monthly volume of 4.4 billion shares, a 46.9% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.54%. Additionally, MIAX Pearl Equities reported a record daily volume of 326 million shares on March 13, 2023 and a record daily market share of 2.02% on March 10, 2023.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a trading volume of 242,712 contracts, a 29.1% decrease YoY and a 4.2% decrease from February 2023.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 26,449 contracts, representing a 35.2% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,150 contracts. SPIKES Futures set an open interest record of 764 on March 24, 2023.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
19
|
62
|
62
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
963,375,498
|
885,713,224
|
8.8 %
|
816,156,925
|
18.0 %
|
2,630,831,722
|
2,481,656,821
|
6.0 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
161,313,643
|
121,786,671
|
32.5 %
|
137,080,466
|
17.7 %
|
433,956,534
|
347,626,738
|
24.8 %
|
MIAX Options
|
63,968,591
|
49,250,401
|
29.9 %
|
54,863,604
|
16.6 %
|
173,801,092
|
141,273,019
|
23.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
66,151,794
|
38,025,689
|
74.0 %
|
54,820,051
|
20.7 %
|
178,258,282
|
111,760,103
|
59.5 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
31,193,258
|
34,510,581
|
-9.6 %
|
27,396,811
|
13.9 %
|
81,897,160
|
94,593,616
|
-13.4 %
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
41,885,891
|
38,509,271
|
8.8 %
|
42,955,628
|
-2.5 %
|
42,432,770
|
40,026,723
|
6.0 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
7,013,637
|
5,295,073
|
32.5 %
|
7,214,761
|
-2.8 %
|
6,999,299
|
5,606,883
|
24.8 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,781,243
|
2,141,322
|
29.9 %
|
2,887,558
|
-3.7 %
|
2,803,243
|
2,278,597
|
23.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
2,876,165
|
1,653,291
|
74.0 %
|
2,885,266
|
-0.3 %
|
2,875,134
|
1,802,582
|
59.5 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,356,229
|
1,500,460
|
-9.6 %
|
1,441,937
|
-5.9 %
|
1,320,922
|
1,525,703
|
-13.4 %
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
16.74 %
|
13.75 %
|
21.8 %
|
16.80 %
|
-0.3 %
|
16.50 %
|
14.01 %
|
17.8 %
|
MIAX Options
|
6.64 %
|
5.56 %
|
19.4 %
|
6.72 %
|
-1.2 %
|
6.61 %
|
5.69 %
|
16.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
6.87 %
|
4.29 %
|
59.9 %
|
6.72 %
|
2.2 %
|
6.78 %
|
4.50 %
|
50.5 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
3.24 %
|
3.90 %
|
-16.9 %
|
3.36 %
|
-3.5 %
|
3.11 %
|
3.81 %
|
-18.3 %
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
19
|
62
|
62
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
287,366
|
320,088
|
-10.2 %
|
216,694
|
32.6 %
|
730,610
|
798,580
|
-8.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
4,438
|
3,021
|
46.9 %
|
2,743
|
61.8 %
|
9,424
|
7,575
|
24.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
193
|
131
|
46.9 %
|
144
|
33.6 %
|
152
|
122
|
24.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.54 %
|
0.94 %
|
63.6 %
|
1.27 %
|
22.0 %
|
1.29 %
|
0.95 %
|
36.0 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Mar-23
|
Mar-22
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
19
|
62
|
62
|
MGEX Futures Volume
|
242,712
|
342,172
|
-29.1 %
|
253,274
|
-4.2 %
|
661,586
|
931,091
|
-28.9 %
|
MGEX ADV
|
10,553
|
14,877
|
-29.1 %
|
13,330
|
-20.8 %
|
10,671
|
15,018
|
-28.9 %