Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For July 2025

Date 07/08/2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported July 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

July 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 189.4 million contracts in July 2025, a 37.0% increase year-over-year (YoY). July 2025 market share reached 16.7%, a 21.3% increase YoY. Year-to-date (YTD) volume and market share reached 1.2 billion contracts and 16.4%, respectively.
  • MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 38.3 million contracts, with July 2025 market share reaching 3.4%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 84.0 million contracts, a 37.8% increase YoY. July 2025 market share reached 7.4%, a 22.0% increase YoY. YTD volume and market share reached 547.4 million contracts and 7.2%, respectively.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 28.0 million contracts, a 17.6% decrease YoY. July 2025 market share reached 2.5%, a 27.0% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 39.1 million contracts, a 9.7% decrease YoY. July 2025 market share reached 3.5%, a 20.1% decrease YoY. YTD volume reached 289.0 million contracts.  
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.2 billion shares, a 6.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 32.6% decrease YoY.
  • In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 152,993 contracts, a 32.1% decrease YoY. YTD volume totaled 2.4 million contracts, a 28.2% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the tables below.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

Jun-25

% Chg

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

Trading Days

22

22

20

144

146

U.S. Equity Options Industry

1,133,357,330

1,003,350,471

13.0 %

1,011,524,056

12.0 %

7,601,629,825

6,295,032,230

20.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group

189,362,259

138,203,905

37.0 %

164,364,069

15.2 %

1,247,821,679

949,194,837

31.5 %

MIAX Options

84,030,285

60,991,448

37.8 %

73,101,694

14.9 %

547,352,505

392,444,052

39.5 %

MIAX Pearl

27,977,802

33,933,367

-17.6 %

24,637,076

13.6 %

202,631,001

312,634,266

-35.2 %

MIAX Emerald

39,085,059

43,279,090

-9.7 %

34,244,146

14.1 %

288,951,592

244,116,519

18.4 %

MIAX Sapphire

38,269,113

-

-

32,381,153

18.2 %

208,886,581

-

-

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

Jun-25

% Chg

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

51,516,242

45,606,840

13.0 %

50,576,203

1.9 %

52,789,096

43,116,659

22.4 %

MIAX Exchange Group

8,607,375

6,281,996

37.0 %

8,218,203

4.7 %

8,665,428

6,501,335

33.3 %

MIAX Options

3,819,558

2,772,339

37.8 %

3,655,085

4.5 %

3,801,059

2,687,973

41.4 %

MIAX Pearl

1,271,718

1,542,426

-17.6 %

1,231,854

3.2 %

1,407,160

2,141,331

-34.3 %

MIAX Emerald

1,776,594

1,967,231

-9.7 %

1,712,207

3.8 %

2,006,608

1,672,031

20.0 %

MIAX Sapphire

1,739,505

-

-

1,619,058

7.4 %

1,450,601

-

-

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

Jun-25

% Chg

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

16.71 %

13.77 %

21.3 %

16.25 %

2.8 %

16.42 %

15.08 %

8.9 %

MIAX Options

7.41 %

6.08 %

22.0 %

7.23 %

2.6 %

7.20 %

6.23 %

15.5 %

MIAX Pearl

2.47 %

3.38 %

-27.0 %

2.44 %

1.4 %

2.67 %

4.97 %

-46.3 %

MIAX Emerald

3.45 %

4.31 %

-20.1 %

3.39 %

1.9 %

3.80 %

3.88 %

-2.0 %

MIAX Sapphire

3.38 %

-

-

3.20 %

5.5 %

2.75 %

-

-

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.

Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

Jun-25

% Chg

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

Trading Days

22

22

20

144

146

U.S. Equities Industry

388,259

246,723

57.4 %

364,909

6.4 %

2,469,834

1,705,404

44.8 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,211

3,970

6.1 %

3,734

12.8 %

26,861

29,817

-9.9 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

191

180

6.1 %

187

2.5 %

187

204

-8.7 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.08 %

1.61 %

-32.6 %

1.02 %

6.0 %

1.09 %

1.75 %

-37.8 %



Futures and Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Futures, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

Jun-25

% Chg

Jul-25

Jul-24

% Chg

Trading Days

22

22

20

145

146

MIAX Futures Volume

152,993

225,249

-32.1 %

470,612

-67.5 %

2,375,900

1,852,777

28.2 %

MIAX Futures ADV

6,954

10,239

-32.1 %

23,531

-70.4 %

16,386

12,690

29.1 %

MIAX Futures Open Interest

69,860

85,383

-18.2 %

63,880

9.4 %
