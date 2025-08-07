Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For July 2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported July 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

July 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 189.4 million contracts in July 2025 , a 37.0% increase year-over-year (YoY). July 2025 market share reached 16.7%, a 21.3% increase YoY. Year-to-date (YTD) volume and market share reached 1.2 billion contracts and 16.4%, respectively.

, a 37.0% increase year-over-year (YoY). market share reached 16.7%, a 21.3% increase YoY. Year-to-date (YTD) volume and market share reached 1.2 billion contracts and 16.4%, respectively. MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 38.3 million contracts, with July 2025 market share reaching 3.4%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.

market share reaching 3.4%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading. MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 84.0 million contracts, a 37.8% increase YoY. July 2025 market share reached 7.4%, a 22.0% increase YoY. YTD volume and market share reached 547.4 million contracts and 7.2%, respectively.

market share reached 7.4%, a 22.0% increase YoY. YTD volume and market share reached 547.4 million contracts and 7.2%, respectively. MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 28.0 million contracts, a 17.6% decrease YoY. July 2025 market share reached 2.5%, a 27.0% decrease YoY.

MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 39.1 million contracts, a 9.7% decrease YoY. July 2025 market share reached 3.5%, a 20.1% decrease YoY. YTD volume reached 289.0 million contracts.

market share reached 3.5%, a 20.1% decrease YoY. YTD volume reached 289.0 million contracts. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.2 billion shares, a 6.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 32.6% decrease YoY.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 152,993 contracts, a 32.1% decrease YoY. YTD volume totaled 2.4 million contracts, a 28.2% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Jun-25 % Chg Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

20

144 146

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,133,357,330 1,003,350,471 13.0 % 1,011,524,056 12.0 % 7,601,629,825 6,295,032,230 20.8 % MIAX Exchange Group 189,362,259 138,203,905 37.0 % 164,364,069 15.2 % 1,247,821,679 949,194,837 31.5 % MIAX Options 84,030,285 60,991,448 37.8 % 73,101,694 14.9 % 547,352,505 392,444,052 39.5 % MIAX Pearl 27,977,802 33,933,367 -17.6 % 24,637,076 13.6 % 202,631,001 312,634,266 -35.2 % MIAX Emerald 39,085,059 43,279,090 -9.7 % 34,244,146 14.1 % 288,951,592 244,116,519 18.4 % MIAX Sapphire 38,269,113 - - 32,381,153 18.2 % 208,886,581 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Jun-25 % Chg Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 51,516,242 45,606,840 13.0 % 50,576,203 1.9 % 52,789,096 43,116,659 22.4 % MIAX Exchange Group 8,607,375 6,281,996 37.0 % 8,218,203 4.7 % 8,665,428 6,501,335 33.3 % MIAX Options 3,819,558 2,772,339 37.8 % 3,655,085 4.5 % 3,801,059 2,687,973 41.4 % MIAX Pearl 1,271,718 1,542,426 -17.6 % 1,231,854 3.2 % 1,407,160 2,141,331 -34.3 % MIAX Emerald 1,776,594 1,967,231 -9.7 % 1,712,207 3.8 % 2,006,608 1,672,031 20.0 % MIAX Sapphire 1,739,505 - - 1,619,058 7.4 % 1,450,601 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg Jun-25 % Chg Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.71 % 13.77 % 21.3 % 16.25 % 2.8 % 16.42 % 15.08 % 8.9 % MIAX Options 7.41 % 6.08 % 22.0 % 7.23 % 2.6 % 7.20 % 6.23 % 15.5 % MIAX Pearl 2.47 % 3.38 % -27.0 % 2.44 % 1.4 % 2.67 % 4.97 % -46.3 % MIAX Emerald 3.45 % 4.31 % -20.1 % 3.39 % 1.9 % 3.80 % 3.88 % -2.0 % MIAX Sapphire 3.38 % - - 3.20 % 5.5 % 2.75 % - -

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.