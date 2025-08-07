Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For July 2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported July 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.
July 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 189.4 million contracts in July 2025, a 37.0% increase year-over-year (YoY). July 2025 market share reached 16.7%, a 21.3% increase YoY. Year-to-date (YTD) volume and market share reached 1.2 billion contracts and 16.4%, respectively.
- MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 38.3 million contracts, with July 2025 market share reaching 3.4%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 84.0 million contracts, a 37.8% increase YoY. July 2025 market share reached 7.4%, a 22.0% increase YoY. YTD volume and market share reached 547.4 million contracts and 7.2%, respectively.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 28.0 million contracts, a 17.6% decrease YoY. July 2025 market share reached 2.5%, a 27.0% decrease YoY.
- MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 39.1 million contracts, a 9.7% decrease YoY. July 2025 market share reached 3.5%, a 20.1% decrease YoY. YTD volume reached 289.0 million contracts.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.2 billion shares, a 6.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 32.6% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 152,993 contracts, a 32.1% decrease YoY. YTD volume totaled 2.4 million contracts, a 28.2% increase YoY.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-25
|
% Chg
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
20
|
144
|
146
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
1,133,357,330
|
1,003,350,471
|
13.0 %
|
1,011,524,056
|
12.0 %
|
7,601,629,825
|
6,295,032,230
|
20.8 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
189,362,259
|
138,203,905
|
37.0 %
|
164,364,069
|
15.2 %
|
1,247,821,679
|
949,194,837
|
31.5 %
|
MIAX Options
|
84,030,285
|
60,991,448
|
37.8 %
|
73,101,694
|
14.9 %
|
547,352,505
|
392,444,052
|
39.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
27,977,802
|
33,933,367
|
-17.6 %
|
24,637,076
|
13.6 %
|
202,631,001
|
312,634,266
|
-35.2 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
39,085,059
|
43,279,090
|
-9.7 %
|
34,244,146
|
14.1 %
|
288,951,592
|
244,116,519
|
18.4 %
|
MIAX Sapphire
|
38,269,113
|
-
|
-
|
32,381,153
|
18.2 %
|
208,886,581
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-25
|
% Chg
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
51,516,242
|
45,606,840
|
13.0 %
|
50,576,203
|
1.9 %
|
52,789,096
|
43,116,659
|
22.4 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
8,607,375
|
6,281,996
|
37.0 %
|
8,218,203
|
4.7 %
|
8,665,428
|
6,501,335
|
33.3 %
|
MIAX Options
|
3,819,558
|
2,772,339
|
37.8 %
|
3,655,085
|
4.5 %
|
3,801,059
|
2,687,973
|
41.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,271,718
|
1,542,426
|
-17.6 %
|
1,231,854
|
3.2 %
|
1,407,160
|
2,141,331
|
-34.3 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,776,594
|
1,967,231
|
-9.7 %
|
1,712,207
|
3.8 %
|
2,006,608
|
1,672,031
|
20.0 %
|
MIAX Sapphire
|
1,739,505
|
-
|
-
|
1,619,058
|
7.4 %
|
1,450,601
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-25
|
% Chg
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
16.71 %
|
13.77 %
|
21.3 %
|
16.25 %
|
2.8 %
|
16.42 %
|
15.08 %
|
8.9 %
|
MIAX Options
|
7.41 %
|
6.08 %
|
22.0 %
|
7.23 %
|
2.6 %
|
7.20 %
|
6.23 %
|
15.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
2.47 %
|
3.38 %
|
-27.0 %
|
2.44 %
|
1.4 %
|
2.67 %
|
4.97 %
|
-46.3 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
3.45 %
|
4.31 %
|
-20.1 %
|
3.39 %
|
1.9 %
|
3.80 %
|
3.88 %
|
-2.0 %
|
MIAX Sapphire
|
3.38 %
|
-
|
-
|
3.20 %
|
5.5 %
|
2.75 %
|
-
|
-
|
(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.
|
Equities Trading Volume for
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-25
|
% Chg
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
20
|
144
|
146
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
388,259
|
246,723
|
57.4 %
|
364,909
|
6.4 %
|
2,469,834
|
1,705,404
|
44.8 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
4,211
|
3,970
|
6.1 %
|
3,734
|
12.8 %
|
26,861
|
29,817
|
-9.9 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
191
|
180
|
6.1 %
|
187
|
2.5 %
|
187
|
204
|
-8.7 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.08 %
|
1.61 %
|
-32.6 %
|
1.02 %
|
6.0 %
|
1.09 %
|
1.75 %
|
-37.8 %
|
Futures and Options Trading Volume for
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-25
|
% Chg
|
Jul-25
|
Jul-24
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
20
|
145
|
146
|
MIAX Futures Volume
|
152,993
|
225,249
|
-32.1 %
|
470,612
|
-67.5 %
|
2,375,900
|
1,852,777
|
28.2 %
|
MIAX Futures ADV
|
6,954
|
10,239
|
-32.1 %
|
23,531
|
-70.4 %
|
16,386
|
12,690
|
29.1 %
|
MIAX Futures Open Interest
|
69,860
|
85,383
|
-18.2 %
|
63,880
|
9.4 %