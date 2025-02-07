Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For January 2025 - MIAX Exchange Group Options Volume Jumps 26.2% To Record Level With MIAX Futures Volume Surging 48.7%

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported January 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

January 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 177.4 million contracts in January 2025 , a 26.2% increase year-over-year (YoY). January 2025 market share reached 16.7%, a 6.0% increase YoY. MIAX Exchange Group also set a daily volume record of 12.0 million contracts on January 31 .

market share reached 7.0%, a 9.2% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a daily volume record of 5.1 million contracts on . MIAX Emerald reached a record monthly volume of 49.5 million contracts, a 55.8% increase YoY. January 2025 market share reached 4.7%, a 30.8% increase YoY.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 33.4 million contracts, a 35.6% decrease YoY. January 2025 market share reached 3.2%, a 46.0% decrease YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.9 billion shares, a 15.4% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.3%, a 33.5% decrease YoY.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 327,114 contracts, a 48.7% increase YoY. Open interest reached 106,081 contracts at the end of January 2025 , a 31.5% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Dec-24 % Chg Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

20 21

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,062,698,645 891,961,535 19.1 % 1,011,972,009 5.0 % 1,062,698,645 891,961,535 19.1 % MIAX Exchange Group 177,409,604 140,525,814 26.2 % 165,584,587 7.1 % 177,409,604 140,525,814 26.2 % MIAX Options 74,000,507 56,855,169 30.2 % 63,396,610 16.7 % 74,000,507 56,855,169 30.2 % MIAX Pearl 33,423,058 51,931,661 -35.6 % 31,298,746 6.8 % 33,423,058 51,931,661 -35.6 % MIAX Emerald 49,456,306 31,738,984 55.8 % 52,472,586 -5.7 % 49,456,306 31,738,984 55.8 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 20,529,733 0.0 % - 18,416,645 11.5 % 20,529,733 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Dec-24 % Chg Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 53,134,932 42,474,359 25.1 % 48,189,143 10.3 % 53,134,932 42,474,359 25.1 % MIAX Exchange Group 8,870,480 6,691,705 32.6 % 7,884,980 12.5 % 8,870,480 6,691,705 32.6 % MIAX Options 3,700,025 2,707,389 36.7 % 3,018,886 22.6 % 3,700,025 2,707,389 36.7 % MIAX Pearl 1,671,153 2,472,936 -32.4 % 1,490,416 12.1 % 1,671,153 2,472,936 -32.4 % MIAX Emerald 2,472,815 1,511,380 63.6 % 2,498,695 -1.0 % 2,472,815 1,511,380 63.6 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 1,026,487 - - 876,983 17.0 % 1,026,487 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Dec-24 % Chg Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.69 % 15.75 % 6.0 % 16.36 % 2.0 % 16.69 % 15.75 % 6.0 % MIAX Options 6.96 % 6.37 % 9.2 % 6.26 % 11.2 % 6.96 % 6.37 % 9.2 % MIAX Pearl 3.15 % 5.82 % -46.0 % 3.09 % 1.7 % 3.15 % 5.82 % -46.0 % MIAX Emerald 4.65 % 3.56 % 30.8 % 5.19 % -10.2 % 4.65 % 3.56 % 30.8 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 1.93 % - - 1.82 % 6.2 % 1.93 % - -





(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.