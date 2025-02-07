Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For January 2025 - MIAX Exchange Group Options Volume Jumps 26.2% To Record Level With MIAX Futures Volume Surging 48.7%

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported January 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.
January 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 177.4 million contracts in January 2025, a 26.2% increase year-over-year (YoY). January 2025 market share reached 16.7%, a 6.0% increase YoY. MIAX Exchange Group also set a daily volume record of 12.0 million contracts on January 31.
- MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 20.5 million contracts, with January 2025 market share reaching a record 1.9%. MIAX Sapphire reached a daily volume record of 1.3 million contracts on January 10, as well as a daily market share record of 2.1% on January 27. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
- MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 74.0 million contracts, a 30.2% increase YoY. January 2025 market share reached 7.0%, a 9.2% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a daily volume record of 5.1 million contracts on January 31.
- MIAX Emerald reached a record monthly volume of 49.5 million contracts, a 55.8% increase YoY. January 2025 market share reached 4.7%, a 30.8% increase YoY.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 33.4 million contracts, a 35.6% decrease YoY. January 2025 market share reached 3.2%, a 46.0% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.9 billion shares, a 15.4% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.3%, a 33.5% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 327,114 contracts, a 48.7% increase YoY. Open interest reached 106,081 contracts at the end of January 2025, a 31.5% increase YoY.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
20
|
21
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
1,062,698,645
|
891,961,535
|
19.1 %
|
1,011,972,009
|
5.0 %
|
1,062,698,645
|
891,961,535
|
19.1 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
177,409,604
|
140,525,814
|
26.2 %
|
165,584,587
|
7.1 %
|
177,409,604
|
140,525,814
|
26.2 %
|
MIAX Options
|
74,000,507
|
56,855,169
|
30.2 %
|
63,396,610
|
16.7 %
|
74,000,507
|
56,855,169
|
30.2 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
33,423,058
|
51,931,661
|
-35.6 %
|
31,298,746
|
6.8 %
|
33,423,058
|
51,931,661
|
-35.6 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
49,456,306
|
31,738,984
|
55.8 %
|
52,472,586
|
-5.7 %
|
49,456,306
|
31,738,984
|
55.8 %
|
MIAX Sapphire(1)
|
20,529,733
|
0.0 %
|
-
|
18,416,645
|
11.5 %
|
20,529,733
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
53,134,932
|
42,474,359
|
25.1 %
|
48,189,143
|
10.3 %
|
53,134,932
|
42,474,359
|
25.1 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
8,870,480
|
6,691,705
|
32.6 %
|
7,884,980
|
12.5 %
|
8,870,480
|
6,691,705
|
32.6 %
|
MIAX Options
|
3,700,025
|
2,707,389
|
36.7 %
|
3,018,886
|
22.6 %
|
3,700,025
|
2,707,389
|
36.7 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,671,153
|
2,472,936
|
-32.4 %
|
1,490,416
|
12.1 %
|
1,671,153
|
2,472,936
|
-32.4 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
2,472,815
|
1,511,380
|
63.6 %
|
2,498,695
|
-1.0 %
|
2,472,815
|
1,511,380
|
63.6 %
|
MIAX Sapphire(1)
|
1,026,487
|
-
|
-
|
876,983
|
17.0 %
|
1,026,487
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
16.69 %
|
15.75 %
|
6.0 %
|
16.36 %
|
2.0 %
|
16.69 %
|
15.75 %
|
6.0 %
|
MIAX Options
|
6.96 %
|
6.37 %
|
9.2 %
|
6.26 %
|
11.2 %
|
6.96 %
|
6.37 %
|
9.2 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
3.15 %
|
5.82 %
|
-46.0 %
|
3.09 %
|
1.7 %
|
3.15 %
|
5.82 %
|
-46.0 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
4.65 %
|
3.56 %
|
30.8 %
|
5.19 %
|
-10.2 %
|
4.65 %
|
3.56 %
|
30.8 %
|
MIAX Sapphire(1)
|
1.93 %
|
-
|
-
|
1.82 %
|
6.2 %
|
1.93 %
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
20
|
21
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
308,769
|
242,622
|
27.3 %
|
308,866
|
0.0 %
|
308,769
|
242,622
|
27.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
3,897
|
4,604
|
-15.4 %
|
3,827
|
1.8 %
|
3,897
|
4,604
|
-15.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
195
|
219
|
-11.1 %
|
182
|
6.9 %
|
195
|
219
|
-11.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.26 %
|
1.90 %
|
-33.5 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.9 %
|
1.26 %
|
1.90 %
|
-33.5 %
|
Futures and Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MIAX
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
MIAX Futures Volume
|
327,114
|
220,026
|
48.7 %
|
197,513
|
65.6 %
|
327,114
|
220,026
|
48.7 %
|
MIAX Futures ADV
|
15,577
|
10,477
|
48.7 %
|
9,405
|
65.6 %
|
15,577
|
10,477
|
48.7 %
|
MIAX Futures Open Interest
|
106,081
|
80,674
|
31.5 %
|
96,634
|
9.8 %