Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For February 2025 - Sets Multiple Options Volume And Market Share Records With MIAX Futures Volumes At Record Level

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported February 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.
February 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 163.9 million contracts in February 2025, a 12.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total YTD volume to a record 341.3 million contracts. February 2025 market share reached 15.8%, a 3.3% decrease YoY.
- MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 21.8 million contracts, with February 2025 market share reaching a record 2.1%. MIAX Sapphire set a daily volume record of 1.6 million contracts on February 21 and a daily market share record of 2.4% on February 24. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 69.2 million contracts, an 18.6% increase YoY. February 2025 market share reached 6.7%, a 1.7% increase YoY. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 143.2 million contracts and 6.8%, respectively.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 30.5 million contracts, a 42.8% decrease YoY. February 2025 market share reached 2.9%, a 50.9% decrease YoY.
- MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 42.3 million contracts, a 25.9% increase YoY. February 2025 market share reached 4.1%, an 8.0% increase YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 91.8 million contracts and 4.4%, respectively.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.2 billion shares, a 20.4% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 37.1% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 461,996 contracts, a 40.0% increase YoY. Average daily volume (ADV) for futures and options reached a record 24,316 contracts.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
% Chg
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
39
|
41
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
1,036,704,528
|
888,779,369
|
16.6 %
|
1,062,698,645
|
-2.4 %
|
2,099,403,173
|
1,780,740,904
|
17.9 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
163,865,848
|
145,254,160
|
12.8 %
|
177,409,604
|
-7.6 %
|
341,275,452
|
285,779,974
|
19.4 %
|
MIAX Options
|
69,154,854
|
58,313,579
|
18.6 %
|
74,000,507
|
-6.5 %
|
143,155,361
|
115,168,748
|
24.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
30,512,227
|
53,312,809
|
-42.8 %
|
33,423,058
|
-8.7 %
|
63,935,285
|
105,244,470
|
-39.3 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
42,343,906
|
33,627,772
|
25.9 %
|
49,456,306
|
-14.4 %
|
91,800,212
|
65,366,756
|
40.4 %
|
MIAX Sapphire
|
21,854,861
|
-
|
-
|
20,529,733
|
6.5 %
|
42,384,594
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
% Chg
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
54,563,396
|
44,438,968
|
22.8 %
|
53,134,932
|
2.7 %
|
53,830,851
|
43,432,705
|
23.9 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
8,624,518
|
7,262,708
|
18.8 %
|
8,870,480
|
-2.8 %
|
8,750,653
|
6,970,243
|
25.5 %
|
MIAX Options
|
3,639,729
|
2,915,679
|
24.8 %
|
3,700,025
|
-1.6 %
|
3,670,650
|
2,808,994
|
30.7 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,605,907
|
2,665,640
|
-39.8 %
|
1,671,153
|
-3.9 %
|
1,639,366
|
2,566,938
|
-36.1 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
2,228,627
|
1,681,389
|
32.5 %
|
2,472,815
|
-9.9 %
|
2,353,852
|
1,594,311
|
47.6 %
|
MIAX Sapphire
|
1,150,256
|
-
|
-
|
1,026,487
|
12.1 %
|
1,086,784
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
% Chg
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
15.81 %
|
16.34 %
|
-3.3 %
|
16.69 %
|
-5.3 %
|
16.26 %
|
16.05 %
|
1.3 %
|
MIAX Options
|
6.67 %
|
6.56 %
|
1.7 %
|
6.96 %
|
-4.2 %
|
6.82 %
|
6.47 %
|
5.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
2.94 %
|
6.00 %
|
-50.9 %
|
3.15 %
|
-6.4 %
|
3.05 %
|
5.91 %
|
-48.5 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
4.08 %
|
3.78 %
|
8.0 %
|
4.65 %
|
-12.2 %
|
4.37 %
|
3.67 %
|
19.1 %
|
MIAX Sapphire
|
2.11 %
|
-
|
-
|
1.93 %
|
9.1 %
|
2.02 %
|
-
|
-
|
(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.
|
Equities Trading Volume for
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
% Chg
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
39
|
41
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
296,744
|
234,704
|
26.4 %
|
308,769
|
-3.9 %
|
605,513
|
477,325
|
26.9 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
3,233
|
4,062
|
-20.4 %
|
3,897
|
-17.1 %
|
7,130
|
8,667
|
-17.7 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
170
|
203
|
-16.2 %
|
195
|
-12.7 %
|
183
|
211
|
-13.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.09 %
|
1.73 %
|
-37.1 %
|
1.26 %
|
-13.7 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.82 %
|
-35.1 %
|
Futures and Options Trading Volume for
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Jan-25
|
% Chg
|
Feb-25
|
Feb-24
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
40
|
41
|
MIAX Futures Volume
|
461,996
|
329,921
|
40.0 %
|
327,439
|
41.1 %
|
789,110
|
549,947
|
43.5 %
|
MIAX Futures ADV
|
24,316
|
16,496
|
47.4 %
|
15,592
|
55.9 %
|
19,728
|
13,413
|
47.1 %
|
MIAX Futures Open Interest
|
82,244
|
71,095
|
15.7 %
|
106,081
|
-22.5 %