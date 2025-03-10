Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For February 2025 - Sets Multiple Options Volume And Market Share Records With MIAX Futures Volumes At Record Level

Date 10/03/2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported February 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

February 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 163.9 million contracts in February 2025, a 12.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total YTD volume to a record 341.3 million contracts.  February 2025 market share reached 15.8%, a 3.3% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 21.8 million contracts, with February 2025 market share reaching a record 2.1%. MIAX Sapphire set a daily volume record of 1.6 million contracts on February 21 and a daily market share record of 2.4% on February 24. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 69.2 million contracts, an 18.6% increase YoY. February 2025 market share reached 6.7%, a 1.7% increase YoY. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 143.2 million contracts and 6.8%, respectively.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 30.5 million contracts, a 42.8% decrease YoY. February 2025 market share reached 2.9%, a 50.9% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 42.3 million contracts, a 25.9% increase YoY. February 2025 market share reached 4.1%, an 8.0% increase YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 91.8 million contracts and 4.4%, respectively.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.2 billion shares, a 20.4% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 37.1% decrease YoY.
  • In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 461,996 contracts, a 40.0% increase YoY. Average daily volume (ADV) for futures and options reached a record 24,316 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

Jan-25

% Chg

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

Trading Days

19

20

20

39

41

U.S. Equity Options Industry

1,036,704,528

888,779,369

16.6 %

1,062,698,645

-2.4 %

2,099,403,173

1,780,740,904

17.9 %

MIAX Exchange Group

163,865,848

145,254,160

12.8 %

177,409,604

-7.6 %

341,275,452

285,779,974

19.4 %

MIAX Options

69,154,854

58,313,579

18.6 %

74,000,507

-6.5 %

143,155,361

115,168,748

24.3 %

MIAX Pearl

30,512,227

53,312,809

-42.8 %

33,423,058

-8.7 %

63,935,285

105,244,470

-39.3 %

MIAX Emerald

42,343,906

33,627,772

25.9 %

49,456,306

-14.4 %

91,800,212

65,366,756

40.4 %

MIAX Sapphire

21,854,861

-

-

20,529,733

6.5 %

42,384,594

-

-

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

Jan-25

% Chg

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

54,563,396

44,438,968

22.8 %

53,134,932

2.7 %

53,830,851

43,432,705

23.9 %

MIAX Exchange Group

8,624,518

7,262,708

18.8 %

8,870,480

-2.8 %

8,750,653

6,970,243

25.5 %

MIAX Options

3,639,729

2,915,679

24.8 %

3,700,025

-1.6 %

3,670,650

2,808,994

30.7 %

MIAX Pearl

1,605,907

2,665,640

-39.8 %

1,671,153

-3.9 %

1,639,366

2,566,938

-36.1 %

MIAX Emerald

2,228,627

1,681,389

32.5 %

2,472,815

-9.9 %

2,353,852

1,594,311

47.6 %

MIAX Sapphire

1,150,256

-

-

1,026,487

12.1 %

1,086,784

-

-

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

Jan-25

% Chg

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

15.81 %

16.34 %

-3.3 %

16.69 %

-5.3 %

16.26 %

16.05 %

1.3 %

MIAX Options

6.67 %

6.56 %

1.7 %

6.96 %

-4.2 %

6.82 %

6.47 %

5.4 %

MIAX Pearl

2.94 %

6.00 %

-50.9 %

3.15 %

-6.4 %

3.05 %

5.91 %

-48.5 %

MIAX Emerald

4.08 %

3.78 %

8.0 %

4.65 %

-12.2 %

4.37 %

3.67 %

19.1 %

MIAX Sapphire

2.11 %

-

-

1.93 %

9.1 %

2.02 %

-

-

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.

Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

Jan-25

% Chg

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

Trading Days

19

20

20

39

41

U.S. Equities Industry

296,744

234,704

26.4 %

308,769

-3.9 %

605,513

477,325

26.9 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

3,233

4,062

-20.4 %

3,897

-17.1 %

7,130

8,667

-17.7 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

170

203

-16.2 %

195

-12.7 %

183

211

-13.5 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.09 %

1.73 %

-37.1 %

1.26 %

-13.7 %

1.18 %

1.82 %

-35.1 %




Futures and Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Futures, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

Jan-25

% Chg

Feb-25

Feb-24

% Chg

Trading Days

19

20

21

40

41

MIAX Futures Volume

461,996

329,921

40.0 %

327,439

41.1 %

789,110

549,947

43.5 %

MIAX Futures ADV

24,316

16,496

47.4 %

15,592

55.9 %

19,728

13,413

47.1 %

MIAX Futures Open Interest

82,244

71,095

15.7 %

106,081

-22.5 %

