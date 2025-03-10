Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For February 2025 - Sets Multiple Options Volume And Market Share Records With MIAX Futures Volumes At Record Level

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported February 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

February 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 163.9 million contracts in February 2025 , a 12.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total YTD volume to a record 341.3 million contracts. February 2025 market share reached 15.8%, a 3.3% decrease YoY.

, a 12.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total YTD volume to a record 341.3 million contracts. market share reached 15.8%, a 3.3% decrease YoY. MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 21.8 million contracts, with February 2025 market share reaching a record 2.1%. MIAX Sapphire set a daily volume record of 1.6 million contracts on February 21 and a daily market share record of 2.4% on February 24 . MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.

market share reaching a record 2.1%. MIAX Sapphire set a daily volume record of 1.6 million contracts on and a daily market share record of 2.4% on . MIAX Sapphire launched trading on and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading. MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 69.2 million contracts, an 18.6% increase YoY. February 2025 market share reached 6.7%, a 1.7% increase YoY. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 143.2 million contracts and 6.8%, respectively.

market share reached 6.7%, a 1.7% increase YoY. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 143.2 million contracts and 6.8%, respectively. MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 30.5 million contracts, a 42.8% decrease YoY. February 2025 market share reached 2.9%, a 50.9% decrease YoY.

MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 42.3 million contracts, a 25.9% increase YoY. February 2025 market share reached 4.1%, an 8.0% increase YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 91.8 million contracts and 4.4%, respectively.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.2 billion shares, a 20.4% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 37.1% decrease YoY.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 461,996 contracts, a 40.0% increase YoY. Average daily volume (ADV) for futures and options reached a record 24,316 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Jan-25 % Chg Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Trading Days 19 20

20

39 41

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,036,704,528 888,779,369 16.6 % 1,062,698,645 -2.4 % 2,099,403,173 1,780,740,904 17.9 % MIAX Exchange Group 163,865,848 145,254,160 12.8 % 177,409,604 -7.6 % 341,275,452 285,779,974 19.4 % MIAX Options 69,154,854 58,313,579 18.6 % 74,000,507 -6.5 % 143,155,361 115,168,748 24.3 % MIAX Pearl 30,512,227 53,312,809 -42.8 % 33,423,058 -8.7 % 63,935,285 105,244,470 -39.3 % MIAX Emerald 42,343,906 33,627,772 25.9 % 49,456,306 -14.4 % 91,800,212 65,366,756 40.4 % MIAX Sapphire 21,854,861 - - 20,529,733 6.5 % 42,384,594 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Jan-25 % Chg Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 54,563,396 44,438,968 22.8 % 53,134,932 2.7 % 53,830,851 43,432,705 23.9 % MIAX Exchange Group 8,624,518 7,262,708 18.8 % 8,870,480 -2.8 % 8,750,653 6,970,243 25.5 % MIAX Options 3,639,729 2,915,679 24.8 % 3,700,025 -1.6 % 3,670,650 2,808,994 30.7 % MIAX Pearl 1,605,907 2,665,640 -39.8 % 1,671,153 -3.9 % 1,639,366 2,566,938 -36.1 % MIAX Emerald 2,228,627 1,681,389 32.5 % 2,472,815 -9.9 % 2,353,852 1,594,311 47.6 % MIAX Sapphire 1,150,256 - - 1,026,487 12.1 % 1,086,784 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Jan-25 % Chg Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 15.81 % 16.34 % -3.3 % 16.69 % -5.3 % 16.26 % 16.05 % 1.3 % MIAX Options 6.67 % 6.56 % 1.7 % 6.96 % -4.2 % 6.82 % 6.47 % 5.4 % MIAX Pearl 2.94 % 6.00 % -50.9 % 3.15 % -6.4 % 3.05 % 5.91 % -48.5 % MIAX Emerald 4.08 % 3.78 % 8.0 % 4.65 % -12.2 % 4.37 % 3.67 % 19.1 % MIAX Sapphire 2.11 % - - 1.93 % 9.1 % 2.02 % - -



(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.