Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For December And Full-Year 2024 - MIAX Exchange Group Sets Multiple Volume And Market Share Records In Options And Equities Markets

Date 08/01/2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported December and full-year 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX SapphireTM (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX FuturesTM.

December 2024 and Full-Year 2024 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 1.7 billion contracts in 2024, a 6.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an annual market share of 15.1%, a 3.8% decrease YoY. December volume totaled a record 165.6 million contracts, a 29.1% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 16.4%, a 6.0% increase YoY.
  • MIAX Sapphire reached a volume of 65.0 million contracts in 2024, following its launch on August 12, 2024. December volume reached 18.4 million contracts, with December market share reaching 1.8%.
  • MIAX Options reached a record volume of 691.6 million contracts in 2024, a 9.1% increase YoY and representing an annual market share of 6.2%, a 1.5% decrease YoY. December volume reached 63.4 million contracts, a 23.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.3%, a 1.3% increase YoY.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a volume of 468.0 million contracts in 2024, a 27.7% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 4.2%, a 34.7% decrease YoY. December volume totaled 31.3 million contracts, a 32.5% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.1%, a 44.5% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Emerald reached a record volume of 465.6 million contracts in 2024, a 52.2% increase YoY and representing a record market share of 4.2%, a 37.4% increase YoY. December volume reached a record 52.5 million contracts, a 72.0% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.2%, a 41.3% increase YoY.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a record volume of 49.9 billion shares in 2024, a 6.2% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.6%, a 4.4% decrease YoY. December volume totaled 3.8 billion shares, a 12.8% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.2%, a 30.0% decrease YoY.
  • In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a record volume of 3.2 million contracts in 2024, a 10.2% increase YoY. December volume reached 197,513 contracts, a 44.5% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below. 

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

Nov-24

% Chg

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20

20

252

250

U.S. Equity Options Industry

1,011,972,009

831,449,638

21.7 %

1,010,941,318

0.1 %

11,178,827,232

10,092,147,417

10.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group

165,584,587

128,287,450

29.1 %

163,035,002

1.6 %

1,690,222,589

1,587,012,460

6.5 %

MIAX Options

63,396,610

51,400,676

23.3 %

60,797,990

4.3 %

691,609,824

634,026,200

9.1 %

MIAX Pearl

31,298,746

46,372,764

-32.5 %

32,006,908

-2.2 %

468,016,859

647,128,959

-27.7 %

MIAX Emerald

52,472,586

30,514,010

72.0 %

51,730,078

1.4 %

465,577,123

305,857,301

52.2 %

MIAX Sapphire(1)

18,416,645

0. -0%

-

18,500,026

-0.5 %

65,018,783

-

-

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

Nov-24

% Chg

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

48,189,143

41,572,482

15.9 %

50,547,066

-4.7 %

44,360,426

40,368,590

9.9 %

MIAX Exchange Group

7,884,980

6,414,373

22.9 %

8,151,750

-3.3 %

6,707,232

6,348,050

5.7 %

MIAX Options

3,018,886

2,570,034

17.5 %

3,039,900

-0.7 %

2,744,483

2,536,105

8.2 %

MIAX Pearl

1,490,416

2,318,638

-35.7 %

1,600,345

-6.9 %

1,857,210

2,588,516

-28.3 %

MIAX Emerald

2,498,695

1,525,701

63.8 %

2,586,504

-3.4 %

1,847,528

1,223,429

51.0 %

MIAX Sapphire(1)

876,983

-

-

925,001

-5.2 %

258,011

-

-

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

Nov-24

% Chg

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

16.36 %

15.43 %

6.0 %

16.13 %

1.5 %

15.12 %

15.73 %

-3.8 %

MIAX Options

6.26 %

6.18 %

1.3 %

6.01 %

4.2 %

6.19 %

6.28 %

-1.5 %

MIAX Pearl

3.09 %

5.58 %

-44.5 %

3.17 %

-2.3 %

4.19 %

6.41 %

-34.7 %

MIAX Emerald

5.19 %

3.67 %

41.3 %

5.12 %

1.3 %

4.16 %

3.03 %

37.4 %

MIAX Sapphire(1)

1.82 %

-

-

1.83 %

-0.6 %

0.58 %

-

-

(1)

MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024. 

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

Nov-24

% Chg

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20

20

252

250

U.S. Equities Industry

308,866

247,729

24.7 %

292,020

5.8 %

3,064,080

2,758,344

11.1 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

3,827

4,387

-12.8 %

3,767

1.6 %

49,865

46,935

6.2 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

182

219

-16.9 %

188

-3.3 %

198

188

5.4 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.24 %

1.77 %

-30.0 %

1.29 %

-4.0 %

1.63 %

1.70 %

-4.4 %


Futures and Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MIAX
Futures, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

Nov-24

% Chg

Dec-24

Dec-23

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20

20

252

250

MIAX Futures Volume

197,513

136,652

44.5 %

342,348

-42.3 %

3,188,735

2,894,831

10.2 %

MIAX Futures ADV

9,405

6,833

37.7 %

17,117

-45.1 %

12,654

11,579

9.3 %

MIAX Futures Open Interest

96,634

63,238

52.8 %

82,183

17.6 %

 

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg