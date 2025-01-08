Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For December And Full-Year 2024 - MIAX Exchange Group Sets Multiple Volume And Market Share Records In Options And Equities Markets

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported December and full-year 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX SapphireTM (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX FuturesTM.

December 2024 and Full-Year 2024 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 1.7 billion contracts in 2024, a 6.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an annual market share of 15.1%, a 3.8% decrease YoY. December volume totaled a record 165.6 million contracts, a 29.1% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 16.4%, a 6.0% increase YoY.

MIAX Sapphire reached a volume of 65.0 million contracts in 2024, following its launch on August 12, 2024 . December volume reached 18.4 million contracts, with December market share reaching 1.8%.

MIAX Options reached a record volume of 691.6 million contracts in 2024, a 9.1% increase YoY and representing an annual market share of 6.2%, a 1.5% decrease YoY. December volume reached 63.4 million contracts, a 23.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.3%, a 1.3% increase YoY.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a volume of 468.0 million contracts in 2024, a 27.7% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 4.2%, a 34.7% decrease YoY. December volume totaled 31.3 million contracts, a 32.5% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.1%, a 44.5% decrease YoY.

MIAX Emerald reached a record volume of 465.6 million contracts in 2024, a 52.2% increase YoY and representing a record market share of 4.2%, a 37.4% increase YoY. December volume reached a record 52.5 million contracts, a 72.0% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.2%, a 41.3% increase YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a record volume of 49.9 billion shares in 2024, a 6.2% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.6%, a 4.4% decrease YoY. December volume totaled 3.8 billion shares, a 12.8% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.2%, a 30.0% decrease YoY.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a record volume of 3.2 million contracts in 2024, a 10.2% increase YoY. December volume reached 197,513 contracts, a 44.5% increase YoY.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Nov-24 % Chg Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

20

252 250

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,011,972,009 831,449,638 21.7 % 1,010,941,318 0.1 % 11,178,827,232 10,092,147,417 10.8 % MIAX Exchange Group 165,584,587 128,287,450 29.1 % 163,035,002 1.6 % 1,690,222,589 1,587,012,460 6.5 % MIAX Options 63,396,610 51,400,676 23.3 % 60,797,990 4.3 % 691,609,824 634,026,200 9.1 % MIAX Pearl 31,298,746 46,372,764 -32.5 % 32,006,908 -2.2 % 468,016,859 647,128,959 -27.7 % MIAX Emerald 52,472,586 30,514,010 72.0 % 51,730,078 1.4 % 465,577,123 305,857,301 52.2 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 18,416,645 0. -0% - 18,500,026 -0.5 % 65,018,783 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Nov-24 % Chg Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 48,189,143 41,572,482 15.9 % 50,547,066 -4.7 % 44,360,426 40,368,590 9.9 % MIAX Exchange Group 7,884,980 6,414,373 22.9 % 8,151,750 -3.3 % 6,707,232 6,348,050 5.7 % MIAX Options 3,018,886 2,570,034 17.5 % 3,039,900 -0.7 % 2,744,483 2,536,105 8.2 % MIAX Pearl 1,490,416 2,318,638 -35.7 % 1,600,345 -6.9 % 1,857,210 2,588,516 -28.3 % MIAX Emerald 2,498,695 1,525,701 63.8 % 2,586,504 -3.4 % 1,847,528 1,223,429 51.0 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 876,983 - - 925,001 -5.2 % 258,011 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg Nov-24 % Chg Dec-24 Dec-23 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.36 % 15.43 % 6.0 % 16.13 % 1.5 % 15.12 % 15.73 % -3.8 % MIAX Options 6.26 % 6.18 % 1.3 % 6.01 % 4.2 % 6.19 % 6.28 % -1.5 % MIAX Pearl 3.09 % 5.58 % -44.5 % 3.17 % -2.3 % 4.19 % 6.41 % -34.7 % MIAX Emerald 5.19 % 3.67 % 41.3 % 5.12 % 1.3 % 4.16 % 3.03 % 37.4 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 1.82 % - - 1.83 % -0.6 % 0.58 % - -

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.