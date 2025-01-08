Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For December And Full-Year 2024 - MIAX Exchange Group Sets Multiple Volume And Market Share Records In Options And Equities Markets

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported December and full-year 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX SapphireTM (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX FuturesTM.
December 2024 and Full-Year 2024 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 1.7 billion contracts in 2024, a 6.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an annual market share of 15.1%, a 3.8% decrease YoY. December volume totaled a record 165.6 million contracts, a 29.1% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 16.4%, a 6.0% increase YoY.
- MIAX Sapphire reached a volume of 65.0 million contracts in 2024, following its launch on August 12, 2024. December volume reached 18.4 million contracts, with December market share reaching 1.8%.
- MIAX Options reached a record volume of 691.6 million contracts in 2024, a 9.1% increase YoY and representing an annual market share of 6.2%, a 1.5% decrease YoY. December volume reached 63.4 million contracts, a 23.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.3%, a 1.3% increase YoY.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a volume of 468.0 million contracts in 2024, a 27.7% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 4.2%, a 34.7% decrease YoY. December volume totaled 31.3 million contracts, a 32.5% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.1%, a 44.5% decrease YoY.
- MIAX Emerald reached a record volume of 465.6 million contracts in 2024, a 52.2% increase YoY and representing a record market share of 4.2%, a 37.4% increase YoY. December volume reached a record 52.5 million contracts, a 72.0% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.2%, a 41.3% increase YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a record volume of 49.9 billion shares in 2024, a 6.2% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.6%, a 4.4% decrease YoY. December volume totaled 3.8 billion shares, a 12.8% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.2%, a 30.0% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a record volume of 3.2 million contracts in 2024, a 10.2% increase YoY. December volume reached 197,513 contracts, a 44.5% increase YoY.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Nov-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
252
|
250
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
1,011,972,009
|
831,449,638
|
21.7 %
|
1,010,941,318
|
0.1 %
|
11,178,827,232
|
10,092,147,417
|
10.8 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
165,584,587
|
128,287,450
|
29.1 %
|
163,035,002
|
1.6 %
|
1,690,222,589
|
1,587,012,460
|
6.5 %
|
MIAX Options
|
63,396,610
|
51,400,676
|
23.3 %
|
60,797,990
|
4.3 %
|
691,609,824
|
634,026,200
|
9.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
31,298,746
|
46,372,764
|
-32.5 %
|
32,006,908
|
-2.2 %
|
468,016,859
|
647,128,959
|
-27.7 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
52,472,586
|
30,514,010
|
72.0 %
|
51,730,078
|
1.4 %
|
465,577,123
|
305,857,301
|
52.2 %
|
MIAX Sapphire(1)
|
18,416,645
|
0. -0%
|
-
|
18,500,026
|
-0.5 %
|
65,018,783
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Nov-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
48,189,143
|
41,572,482
|
15.9 %
|
50,547,066
|
-4.7 %
|
44,360,426
|
40,368,590
|
9.9 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
7,884,980
|
6,414,373
|
22.9 %
|
8,151,750
|
-3.3 %
|
6,707,232
|
6,348,050
|
5.7 %
|
MIAX Options
|
3,018,886
|
2,570,034
|
17.5 %
|
3,039,900
|
-0.7 %
|
2,744,483
|
2,536,105
|
8.2 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,490,416
|
2,318,638
|
-35.7 %
|
1,600,345
|
-6.9 %
|
1,857,210
|
2,588,516
|
-28.3 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
2,498,695
|
1,525,701
|
63.8 %
|
2,586,504
|
-3.4 %
|
1,847,528
|
1,223,429
|
51.0 %
|
MIAX Sapphire(1)
|
876,983
|
-
|
-
|
925,001
|
-5.2 %
|
258,011
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Nov-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
16.36 %
|
15.43 %
|
6.0 %
|
16.13 %
|
1.5 %
|
15.12 %
|
15.73 %
|
-3.8 %
|
MIAX Options
|
6.26 %
|
6.18 %
|
1.3 %
|
6.01 %
|
4.2 %
|
6.19 %
|
6.28 %
|
-1.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
3.09 %
|
5.58 %
|
-44.5 %
|
3.17 %
|
-2.3 %
|
4.19 %
|
6.41 %
|
-34.7 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
5.19 %
|
3.67 %
|
41.3 %
|
5.12 %
|
1.3 %
|
4.16 %
|
3.03 %
|
37.4 %
|
MIAX Sapphire(1)
|
1.82 %
|
-
|
-
|
1.83 %
|
-0.6 %
|
0.58 %
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Nov-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
252
|
250
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
308,866
|
247,729
|
24.7 %
|
292,020
|
5.8 %
|
3,064,080
|
2,758,344
|
11.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
3,827
|
4,387
|
-12.8 %
|
3,767
|
1.6 %
|
49,865
|
46,935
|
6.2 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
182
|
219
|
-16.9 %
|
188
|
-3.3 %
|
198
|
188
|
5.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.24 %
|
1.77 %
|
-30.0 %
|
1.29 %
|
-4.0 %
|
1.63 %
|
1.70 %
|
-4.4 %
|
Futures and Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MIAX
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Nov-24
|
% Chg
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
252
|
250
|
MIAX Futures Volume
|
197,513
|
136,652
|
44.5 %
|
342,348
|
-42.3 %
|
3,188,735
|
2,894,831
|
10.2 %
|
MIAX Futures ADV
|
9,405
|
6,833
|
37.7 %
|
17,117
|
-45.1 %
|
12,654
|
11,579
|
9.3 %
|
MIAX Futures Open Interest
|
96,634
|
63,238
|
52.8 %
|
82,183
|
17.6 %