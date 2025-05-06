Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For April 2025; Record Monthly And YTD Volume And Market Share Across Multiple Exchanges As Options Volume Jumps 33.8%

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported April 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

April 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 191.1 million contracts in April 2025 , a 33.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total year-to-date (YTD) volume to a record 706.0 million contracts. April 2025 market share reached 16.4%, a 6.3% increase YoY. The MIAX Exchange Group set a new daily volume record of 13.5 million contracts on April 4, 2025 .

. In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 375,074 contracts, a 10.3% increase YoY. MIAX Futures YTD volume and average daily volume (ADV) reached record levels at 1.5 million contracts and 17,966 contracts, respectively.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Mar-25 % Chg Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

81 83

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,162,132,224 923,580,569 25.8 % 1,116,829,888 4.1 % 4,378,365,285 3,565,541,087 22.8 % MIAX Exchange Group 191,086,968 142,830,981 33.8 % 173,627,993 10.1 % 705,990,413 565,561,950 24.8 % MIAX Options 81,482,929 57,387,191 42.0 % 76,372,997 6.7 % 301,011,287 227,664,575 32.2 % MIAX Pearl 30,839,954 49,961,636 -38.3 % 31,361,142 -1.7 % 126,136,381 203,496,936 -38.0 % MIAX Emerald 41,960,966 35,482,154 18.3 % 42,508,956 -1.3 % 176,270,134 134,400,439 31.2 % MIAX Sapphire 36,803,119 - - 23,384,898 57.4 % 102,572,611 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Mar-25 % Chg Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 55,339,630 41,980,935 31.8 % 53,182,376 4.1 % 54,053,892 42,958,326 25.8 % MIAX Exchange Group 9,099,379 6,492,317 40.2 % 8,268,000 10.1 % 8,715,931 6,813,999 27.9 % MIAX Options 3,880,139 2,608,509 48.7 % 3,636,809 6.7 % 3,716,189 2,742,947 35.5 % MIAX Pearl 1,468,569 2,270,983 -35.3 % 1,493,388 -1.7 % 1,557,239 2,451,770 -36.5 % MIAX Emerald 1,998,141 1,612,825 23.9 % 2,024,236 -1.3 % 2,176,174 1,619,282 34.4 % MIAX Sapphire 1,752,529 - - 1,113,567 57.4 % 1,266,329 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg Mar-25 % Chg Apr-25 Apr-24 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.44 % 15.46 % 6.3 % 15.55 % 5.8 % 16.12 % 15.86 % 1.7 % MIAX Options 7.01 % 6.21 % 12.8 % 6.84 % 2.5 % 6.87 % 6.39 % 7.7 % MIAX Pearl 2.65 % 5.41 % -50.9 % 2.81 % -5.5 % 2.88 % 5.71 % -49.5 % MIAX Emerald 3.61 % 3.84 % -6.0 % 3.81 % -5.1 % 4.03 % 3.77 % 6.8 % MIAX Sapphire 3.17 % - - 2.09 % 51.2 % 2.34 % - -



(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.