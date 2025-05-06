Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For April 2025; Record Monthly And YTD Volume And Market Share Across Multiple Exchanges As Options Volume Jumps 33.8%

Date 06/05/2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported April 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

April 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 191.1 million contracts in April 2025, a 33.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total year-to-date (YTD) volume to a record 706.0 million contracts. April 2025 market share reached 16.4%, a 6.3% increase YoY. The MIAX Exchange Group set a new daily volume record of 13.5 million contracts on April 4, 2025.
  • MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 36.8 million contracts, with April 2025 market share reaching a record 3.2%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading. MIAX Sapphire set a new daily volume record of 3.0 million contracts on April 9, 2025 and a new daily market share record of 4.0% on April 14, 2025.
  • MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 81.5 million contracts, a 42.0% increase YoY. April 2025 market share reached 7.0%, a 12.8% increase YoY. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 301.0 million contracts and 6.9%, respectively. MIAX Options set a new daily volume record of 5.9 million contracts on April 4, 2025.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 30.8 million contracts, a 38.3% decrease YoY. April 2025 market share reached 2.7%, a 50.9% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 42.0 million contracts, an 18.3% increase YoY. April 2025 market share reached 3.6%, a 6.0% decrease YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 176.3 million contracts and 4.0%, respectively.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.3 billion shares, a 14.9% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 49.4% decrease YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities set a new daily volume record of 351.1 million contracts on April 9, 2025.
  • In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 375,074 contracts, a 10.3% increase YoY. MIAX Futures YTD volume and average daily volume (ADV) reached record levels at 1.5 million contracts and 17,966 contracts, respectively.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

Mar-25

% Chg

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22

21

81

83

U.S. Equity Options Industry

1,162,132,224

923,580,569

25.8 %

1,116,829,888

4.1 %

4,378,365,285

3,565,541,087

22.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group

191,086,968

142,830,981

33.8 %

173,627,993

10.1 %

705,990,413

565,561,950

24.8 %

MIAX Options

81,482,929

57,387,191

42.0 %

76,372,997

6.7 %

301,011,287

227,664,575

32.2 %

MIAX Pearl

30,839,954

49,961,636

-38.3 %

31,361,142

-1.7 %

126,136,381

203,496,936

-38.0 %

MIAX Emerald

41,960,966

35,482,154

18.3 %

42,508,956

-1.3 %

176,270,134

134,400,439

31.2 %

MIAX Sapphire

36,803,119

-

-

23,384,898

57.4 %

102,572,611

-

-

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

Mar-25

% Chg

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

55,339,630

41,980,935

31.8 %

53,182,376

4.1 %

54,053,892

42,958,326

25.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group

9,099,379

6,492,317

40.2 %

8,268,000

10.1 %

8,715,931

6,813,999

27.9 %

MIAX Options

3,880,139

2,608,509

48.7 %

3,636,809

6.7 %

3,716,189

2,742,947

35.5 %

MIAX Pearl

1,468,569

2,270,983

-35.3 %

1,493,388

-1.7 %

1,557,239

2,451,770

-36.5 %

MIAX Emerald

1,998,141

1,612,825

23.9 %

2,024,236

-1.3 %

2,176,174

1,619,282

34.4 %

MIAX Sapphire

1,752,529

-

-

1,113,567

57.4 %

1,266,329

-

-

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

Mar-25

% Chg

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

16.44 %

15.46 %

6.3 %

15.55 %

5.8 %

16.12 %

15.86 %

1.7 %

MIAX Options

7.01 %

6.21 %

12.8 %

6.84 %

2.5 %

6.87 %

6.39 %

7.7 %

MIAX Pearl

2.65 %

5.41 %

-50.9 %

2.81 %

-5.5 %

2.88 %

5.71 %

-49.5 %

MIAX Emerald

3.61 %

3.84 %

-6.0 %

3.81 %

-5.1 %

4.03 %

3.77 %

6.8 %

MIAX Sapphire

3.17 %

-

-

2.09 %

51.2 %

2.34 %

-

-

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.

Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

Mar-25

% Chg

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22

21

81

83

U.S. Equities Industry

405,683

241,143

68.2 %

336,175

20.7 %

1,347,371

958,929

40.5 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,326

5,083

-14.9 %

3,427

26.2 %

14,883

18,234

-18.4 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

206

231

-10.8 %

163

26.2 %

184

220

-16.4 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.07 %

2.11 %

-49.4 %

1.02 %

4.6 %

1.10 %

1.90 %

-41.9 %


Futures and Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Futures, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

Mar-25

% Chg

Apr-25

Apr-24

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22

21

82

83

MIAX Futures Volume

375,074

339,956

10.3 %

309,006

21.4 %

1,473,190

1,061,210

38.8 %

MIAX Futures ADV

17,861

15,453

15.6 %

14,715

21.4 %

17,966

12,786

40.5 %

MIAX Futures Open Interest

80,546

57,003

41.3 %

95,158

-15.4 %


