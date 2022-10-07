Miami International Holdings Reports September 2022 Trading Results - SPIKES Futures And MIAX Pearl Equities Set Year-To-Date Volume Records

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported September 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
September 2022 Trading Volume Highlights
- Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 11.63%, representing a 19.8% year-over-year (YoY) decrease. A total of 97.3 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 12.1% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 4,635,039 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 961.2 million contracts, a decrease of 2.8% from the same period in 2021.
- MIAX Options reported YTD volume of 403.5 million contracts, up 5.1% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 42.9 million contracts in September 2022, a 2.2% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported YTD volume of 238.7 million contracts, a 12.7% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 21.5 million contracts in September 2022, a 42.0% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 318.9 million contracts, a 3.8% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 32.9 million contracts in September 2022, a 10.5% YoY increase.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported volume of 2.8 billion shares in September 2022, representing a 101.8% increase YoY and a record monthly market share of 1.16%. Total YTD volume reached a record 22.4 billion shares, a 268.1% increase from the same period in 2021.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 310,233 contracts in September 2022, a 4.3% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 2,710,629 contracts, a decrease of 3.2% from the same period in 2021.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 134,932 contracts in September 2022, representing a 14.4% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 6,425 contracts. Total YTD volume reached a record of 673,349 contracts, a 134.3% increase YoY.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
23
|
188
|
188
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
837,127,631
|
763,992,378
|
9.6 %
|
845,104,433
|
-0.9 %
|
7,122,932,919
|
6,896,676,100
|
3.3 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
97,335,822
|
110,782,472
|
-12.1 %
|
108,079,977
|
-9.9 %
|
961,153,836
|
989,154,877
|
-2.8 %
|
MIAX Options
|
42,928,688
|
43,883,693
|
-2.2 %
|
46,972,524
|
-8.6 %
|
403,545,842
|
384,130,954
|
5.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
32,881,438
|
29,760,494
|
10.5 %
|
35,696,808
|
-7.9 %
|
318,918,226
|
331,491,709
|
-3.8 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
21,525,696
|
37,138,285
|
-42.0 %
|
25,410,645
|
-15.3 %
|
238,689,768
|
273,532,214
|
-12.7 %
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
39,863,221
|
36,380,589
|
9.6 %
|
36,743,671
|
8.5 %
|
37,887,941
|
36,684,447
|
3.3 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
4,635,039
|
5,275,356
|
-12.1 %
|
4,699,129
|
-1.4 %
|
5,112,520
|
5,261,462
|
-2.8 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,044,223
|
2,089,700
|
-2.2 %
|
2,042,284
|
0.1 %
|
2,146,520
|
2,043,250
|
5.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,565,783
|
1,417,166
|
10.5 %
|
1,552,035
|
0.9 %
|
1,696,374
|
1,763,254
|
-3.8 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,025,033
|
1,768,490
|
-42.0 %
|
1,104,811
|
-7.2 %
|
1,269,626
|
1,454,959
|
-12.7 %
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
11.63 %
|
14.50 %
|
-19.8 %
|
12.79 %
|
-9.1 %
|
13.49 %
|
14.34 %
|
-5.9 %
|
MIAX Options
|
5.13 %
|
5.74 %
|
-10.7 %
|
5.56 %
|
-7.7 %
|
5.67 %
|
5.57 %
|
1.7 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
3.93 %
|
3.90 %
|
0.8 %
|
4.22 %
|
-7.0 %
|
4.48 %
|
4.81 %
|
-6.8 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
2.57 %
|
4.86 %
|
-47.1 %
|
3.01 %
|
-14.5 %
|
3.35 %
|
3.97 %
|
-15.5 %
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
23
|
188
|
188
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
239,417
|
222,241
|
7.7 %
|
243,296
|
-1.6 %
|
2,276,370
|
2,181,472
|
4.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
2,784
|
1,379
|
101.8 %
|
2,396
|
16.2 %
|
22,408
|
6,087
|
268.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
133
|
66
|
101.8 %
|
104
|
27.2 %
|
119
|
32
|
268.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.16 %
|
0.62 %
|
87.4 %
|
0.98 %
|
18.1 %
|
0.98 %
|
0.28 %
|
252.8 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
Aug-22
|
% Chg
|
Sep-22
|
Sep-21
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
23
|
188
|
188
|
MGEX Futures Volume
|
310,233
|
324,299
|
-4.3 %
|
376,441
|
-17.6 %
|
2,710,629
|
2,800,181
|
-3.2 %
|
MGEX ADV
|
14,773
|
15,443
|
-4.3 %
|
16,367
|
-9.7 %
|
14,418
|
14,895
|
-3.2 %