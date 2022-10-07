BV_Trial Banner.gif
Miami International Holdings Reports September 2022 Trading Results - SPIKES Futures And MIAX Pearl Equities Set Year-To-Date Volume Records

Date 07/10/2022

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported September 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

 

September 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

  • Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 11.63%, representing a 19.8% year-over-year (YoY) decrease. A total of 97.3 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 12.1% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 4,635,039 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 961.2 million contracts, a decrease of 2.8% from the same period in 2021.
  • MIAX Options reported YTD volume of 403.5 million contracts, up 5.1% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 42.9 million contracts in September 2022, a 2.2% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported YTD volume of 238.7 million contracts, a 12.7% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 21.5 million contracts in September 2022, a 42.0% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 318.9 million contracts, a 3.8% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 32.9 million contracts in September 2022, a 10.5% YoY increase.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported volume of 2.8 billion shares in September 2022, representing a 101.8% increase YoY and a record monthly market share of 1.16%. Total YTD volume reached a record 22.4 billion shares, a 268.1% increase from the same period in 2021.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 310,233 contracts in September 2022, a 4.3% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 2,710,629 contracts, a decrease of 3.2% from the same period in 2021.
  • SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 134,932 contracts in September 2022, representing a 14.4% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 6,425 contracts. Total YTD volume reached a record of 673,349 contracts, a 134.3% increase YoY.

 

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Trading Days

21

21

23

188

188

U.S. Equity Options Industry

837,127,631

763,992,378

9.6 %

845,104,433

-0.9 %

7,122,932,919

6,896,676,100

3.3 %

MIAX Exchange Group

97,335,822

110,782,472

-12.1 %

108,079,977

-9.9 %

961,153,836

989,154,877

-2.8 %

MIAX Options

42,928,688

43,883,693

-2.2 %

46,972,524

-8.6 %

403,545,842

384,130,954

5.1 %

MIAX Pearl

32,881,438

29,760,494

10.5 %

35,696,808

-7.9 %

318,918,226

331,491,709

-3.8 %

MIAX Emerald

21,525,696

37,138,285

-42.0 %

25,410,645

-15.3 %

238,689,768

273,532,214

-12.7 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

39,863,221

36,380,589

9.6 %

36,743,671

8.5 %

37,887,941

36,684,447

3.3 %

MIAX Exchange Group

4,635,039

5,275,356

-12.1 %

4,699,129

-1.4 %

5,112,520

5,261,462

-2.8 %

MIAX Options

2,044,223

2,089,700

-2.2 %

2,042,284

0.1 %

2,146,520

2,043,250

5.1 %

MIAX Pearl

1,565,783

1,417,166

10.5 %

1,552,035

0.9 %

1,696,374

1,763,254

-3.8 %

MIAX Emerald

1,025,033

1,768,490

-42.0 %

1,104,811

-7.2 %

1,269,626

1,454,959

-12.7 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

11.63 %

14.50 %

-19.8 %

12.79 %

-9.1 %

13.49 %

14.34 %

-5.9 %

MIAX Options

5.13 %

5.74 %

-10.7 %

5.56 %

-7.7 %

5.67 %

5.57 %

1.7 %

MIAX Pearl

3.93 %

3.90 %

0.8 %

4.22 %

-7.0 %

4.48 %

4.81 %

-6.8 %

MIAX Emerald

2.57 %

4.86 %

-47.1 %

3.01 %

-14.5 %

3.35 %

3.97 %

-15.5 %







Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Trading Days

21

21

23

188

188

U.S. Equities Industry

239,417

222,241

7.7 %

243,296

-1.6 %

2,276,370

2,181,472

4.4 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

2,784

1,379

101.8 %

2,396

16.2 %

22,408

6,087

268.1 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

133

66

101.8 %

104

27.2 %

119

32

268.1 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.16 %

0.62 %

87.4 %

0.98 %

18.1 %

0.98 %

0.28 %

252.8 %




Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Aug-22

% Chg

Sep-22

Sep-21

% Chg

Trading Days

21

21

23

188

188

MGEX Futures Volume

310,233

324,299

-4.3 %

376,441

-17.6 %

2,710,629

2,800,181

-3.2 %

MGEX ADV

14,773

15,443

-4.3 %

16,367

-9.7 %

14,418

14,895

-3.2 %
