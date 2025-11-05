Miami International Holdings Reports Results For Third Quarter 2025

Net revenue grew 57% year-over-year to $109.5 million

GAAP net loss of $102.1 million, impacted by one-time loss on extinguishment of debt and IPO-related expenses

GAAP diluted EPS of $(1.46)

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year to $48.0 million

Adjusted earnings increased nearly five times year-over-year to $39.9 million

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.42

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"MIH produced strong results in the third quarter while also executing on a successful initial public offering, driven by our team's focus on providing customers with best-in-class technology, reliability and risk protections across our markets," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "Elevated volatility supported record volumes, contributing to strong performance in our options business. Notably, we achieved record average daily volume of 9.6 million contracts across our options exchanges for the third quarter, increasing 56% over the same period in the prior year."

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to leveraging our ongoing investments in technology, relationships and industry expertise as we seek to further expand market share in our options business and grow our equities, futures, and international segments. With a strong foundation to build on, we are well-positioned to execute on our growth strategy and create long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

All figures are compared to the third quarter of 2024 unless otherwise stated.

Net revenue, defined as revenues less cost of revenues, grew 57% to $109.5 million, compared to $69.6 million in the prior-year period primarily driven by strong options business performance, including increased industry volumes and the launch of the MIAX Sapphire ® electronic options exchange in August 2024.

electronic options exchange in August 2024. Total operating expenses were $109.8 million, compared to $70.7 million in the prior-year period primarily due to initial public offering (IPO) related expenses and planned increases in headcount to support our growth initiatives.

Operating loss of $0.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million in the prior-year period.

GAAP net loss of $102.1 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.2 million in the prior-year period primarily due to one-time loss on extinguishment of debt and IPO-related expenses.

Adjusted earnings increased nearly five times to $39.9 million, compared to adjusted earnings of $8.3 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $48.0 million, compared to $18.7 million in the prior-year period driven primarily by strong growth in net revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 44% from 27% in the prior-year period.

Business Updates

Launched the MIAX Sapphire options trading floor in Miami in September 2025.

MIAX ® options exchanges reached a market share record of 17.2% in the third quarter of 2025.

options exchanges reached a market share record of 17.2% in the third quarter of 2025. Announced support for the trading of financial futures on the MIAX Futures™ Onyx trading platform in the first quarter of 2026.

MIAX Futures to list futures on the Bloomberg 500 Index in collaboration with Bloomberg during the first quarter of 2026, with futures on the Bloomberg 100 Index to follow.

Summary of Selected Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results ($000, except per share amounts and percentages)

Consolidated Third Quarter Results 3Q25 September 30, 2025 3Q24 September 30, 2024 Change Total revenues less cost of revenues $ 109,483 $ 69,558 57 % Operating loss $ (305) $ (1,159) NA Net loss attributable to MIH stockholders $ (102,080) $ (3,204) NA Diluted EPS $ (1.46) $ (0.05) NA Adjusted earnings* $ 39,947 $ 8,273 383 % Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 0.42 $ 0.11 282 % EBITDA $ (93,941) $ 5,768 NA Adjusted EBITDA* $ 48,019 $ 18,690 157 % Adjusted EBITDA margin %* 44 % 27 % 63 %



* Reconciliation of non-GAAP results is included in the tables below. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Segment Results ($000)

Total Revenues Less Cost of Revenues

(Net Revenue) by Business Segment 3Q25 September 30, 2025 3Q24 September 30, 2024 Change Options $ 94,499 $ 60,925 55 % Equities 4,352 2,234 95 % Futures 4,786 5,288 (9) % International 5,533 806 586 % Corporate/Other 313 305 3 % Total $ 109,483 $ 69,558 57 %

Options

Net revenue grew 55% to $94.5 million, compared to $60.9 million in the prior-year period. The growth was primarily driven by higher net transaction fees that benefitted from increased industry volume, higher market share, and higher revenue per contract (RPC). Higher non-transaction fees were primarily driven by the launch of the MIAX Sapphire electronic options exchange in August 2024 which also contributed to increased revenues.

Operating income increased 56% to $51.4 million, compared to $32.9 million in the prior-year period. The growth was primarily due to higher net revenues, partially offset by higher expenses driven by share-based compensation costs.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 70% to $69.1 million, compared to $40.7 million in the prior-year period.

Equities

Net revenue nearly doubled to $4.4 million, compared to $2.2 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to higher net transaction fees from improved but still negative pricing as liquidity payments exceeded transaction revenues.

Operating loss of $4.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $5.0 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.9) million, compared to $(2.5) million in the prior-year period.

Futures

Net revenue was $4.8 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was due to participant migrations to the MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform and lower commodity market volatility, partially offset by the elimination of expenses related to CME Globex.

Operating loss was $18.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $12.8 million in the prior-year period. The change was primarily due to lower revenue and higher operating expenses driven by share-based compensation costs.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(9.6) million, compared to $(8.0) million in the prior-year period.

International

Net revenue was $5.5 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (TISE) in June 2025.

Operating income was $0.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.6 million in the prior-year period. The change was primarily due to the impact of the TISE acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million, compared to $(1.7) million in the prior-year period.

Capital and Liquidity

On August 13, 2025, MIH raised $396.8 million in gross proceeds from its IPO of 17,250,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

On August 18, 2025, MIH repaid its outstanding senior secured loan agreement maturing in 2029. The amount repaid by MIH included $178.4 million of outstanding indebtedness, accrued and unpaid interest, the related premium, and fees.

As of September 30, 2025, MIH had cash and cash equivalents of $401.5 million and total debt of $6.5 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, loss on extinguishment of debt, one time IPO payments, settlement fee, impairment charges, warrant modifications, and unrealized gain/loss on derivative assets, net of the income tax effects of these adjustments. A reconciliation of net income attributable to MIH to adjusted earnings, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for interest expense and amortization of debt discount costs, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, loss on extinguishment of debt, one time IPO payments, settlement fee, impairment charges, gain/loss on intangible asset, warrant modifications, and unrealized gain/loss on derivative assets. A reconciliation of net income attributable to MIH to adjusted EBITDA, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted revenues less cost of revenues.

Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for adjusted diluted earnings per share (which includes the impact of anti-dilutive securities on a GAAP basis).

For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results, see the tables below.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 ($000, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Transaction and clearing fees $ 292,814

$ 240,623

$ 868,257

$ 712,209 Access fees 27,096

22,490

77,285

66,787 Market data fees 10,730

9,143

30,625

24,808 Other revenue 9,138

4,400

18,472

12,372 Total revenues 339,778

276,656

994,639

816,176 Cost of revenues:













Liquidity payments 217,286

167,797

606,983

525,399 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees 11,612

17,731

42,547

51,134 Section 31 fees —

20,241

35,225

40,108 Equity rights program —

—

—

1,975 Other cost of revenues 1,397

1,329

3,855

3,621 Total cost of revenues 230,295

207,098

688,610

622,237 Revenues less cost of revenues 109,483

69,558

306,029

193,939 Operating expenses:













Compensation and benefits 68,753

37,850

146,734

107,227 Information technology and communication costs 9,290

7,250

25,689

21,442 Depreciation and amortization 8,229

6,045

21,337

17,107 Occupancy costs 3,568

2,335

9,018

7,032 Professional fees and outside services 10,807

12,658

30,159

34,663 Marketing and business development 759

663

2,077

2,198 Acquisition-related costs —

—

2,901

— General, administrative, and other 8,382

3,916

18,835

14,253 Total operating expenses 109,788

70,717

256,750

203,922 Operating income (loss) (305)

(1,159)

49,279

(9,983) Non-operating (expense) income:













Change in fair value of puttable common stock (338)

(6,791)

(2,229)

(8,149) Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt (255)

(1,635)

(1,172)

(1,635) Interest income 2,658

840

5,371

1,976 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs (3,378)

(2,208)

(12,710)

(9,532) Gain (loss) on sale of intangible asset —

—

(2,054)

52,604 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative assets 7,979

10,010

(39,039)

76,684 Loss on debt extinguishment (107,656)

—

(107,656)

— Other, net (1,595)

(703)

10,765

(149) Income (loss) before income tax provision (102,890)

(1,646)

(99,445)

101,816 Income tax (expense) benefit 810

(1,559)

(528)

(2,721) Net income (loss) (102,080)

(3,205)

(99,973)

99,095 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest —

(1)

—

(137) Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International Holdings,

Inc $ (102,080)

$ (3,204)

$ (99,973)

$ 99,232















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding













Basic 70,128,197

63,246,820

66,168,315

60,477,992 Diluted 70,128,197

63,246,820

66,168,315

75,212,560 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock













Basic $ (1.46)

$ (0.05)

$ (1.51)

$ 1.64 Diluted $ (1.46)

$ (0.05)

$ (1.51)

$ 1.35

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 ($000, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,482

$ 150,341 Cash and securities segregated under federal and other regulations 29,509

30,809 Accounts receivable, net 99,864

92,415 Restricted cash 6,005

6,270 Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds 86,204

87,744 Participant margin deposits 1,151

1,234 Receivables from broker-dealers, futures commission merchants, and clearing organizations 123,302

147,164 Current portion of derivative assets 14,052

33,536 Other current assets 30,452

23,303 Total current assets 792,021

572,816







Investments 14,180

31,022 Fixed assets, net 47,861

44,478 Internally developed software, net 35,987

32,262 Goodwill 64,739

46,818 Other intangible assets, net 189,125

114,224 Derivative assets, net of current portion 12,955

50,304 Other assets, net 68,402

81,727 Total assets $ 1,225,270

$ 973,651 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 81,803

$ 120,361 Accrued compensation payable 31,910

33,523 Current portion of long-term debt 4,957

4,767 Deferred transaction revenues 9,166

2,710 Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds 85,704

87,244 Participant margin deposits 1,151

1,234 Payables to customers 133,853

152,637 Payables to clearing organizations 745

2,746 Total current liabilities 349,289

405,222 Long-term debt 1,506

32,268 Deferred income taxes 21,999

10,766 Puttable common stock, net of current portion —

78,424 Puttable warrants issued with debt —

64,188 Other non-current liabilities 20,567

15,166 Total liabilities 393,361

606,034 Commitments and contingencies —

— Stockholders' equity:





Convertible preferred stock - par value $0.001 (25,000,000 authorized, and 0 issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 781,859 issued and outstanding at December 31,

2024) —

1 Common stock - voting and nonvoting, par value $0.001 (600,000,000 authorized (400,000,000

voting, 200,000,000 nonvoting); 81,767,756 issued and 81,413,957 outstanding common stock

at September 30, 2025 (81,413,957 voting, 0 nonvoting) and 63,219,480 issued and 63,181,011

outstanding non-puttable common stock at December 31, 2024 (59,683,661 voting, 3,497,350

nonvoting)) 82

63 Common stock in treasury, at cost, 353,799 shares at September 30, 2025 and 38,469 shares

at December 31, 2024 (8,232)

(775) Additional paid-in capital 1,502,973

930,638 Accumulated deficit (662,283)

(562,310) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (631)

— Total stockholders' equity 831,909

367,617 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,225,270

$ 973,651

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by segment ($000):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common

shareholders $ 51,846

$ (4,858)

$ (18,426)

$ 8,477

$ (139,119)

$ (102,080) Interest expense and amortization of

debt issuance costs —

—

36

—

3,342

3,378 Interest income (482)

—

(207)

(111)

(1,858)

(2,658) Income tax expense (benefit) —

—

—

396

(1,206)

(810) Depreciation and amortization 3,826

1,570

1,692

435

706

8,229 EBITDA 55,190

(3,288)

(16,905)

9,197

(138,135)

(93,941) Share-based compensation(1) 13,322

2,399

7,103

511

5,763

29,098 Investment loss(2) —

—

239

—

—

239 Litigation costs(3) 608

—

—

—

203

811 Impairment charges(4) —

—

—

—

1,978

1,978 Change in fair value of puttable warrants

issued with debt(5) —

—

—

—

255

255 Change in fair value of puttable common

stock(6) —

—

—

—

338

338 Unrealized gain on derivative assets(7) —

—

—

(7,979)

—

(7,979) One time IPO payments(8) —

—

—

—

8,048

8,048 Warrant modifications(9) —

—

—

—

1,516

1,516 Loss on extinguishment of debt(10) —

—

—

—

107,656

107,656 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,120

$ (889)

$ (9,563)

$ 1,729

$ (12,378)

$ 48,019





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $3.7 million, restricted stock awards of $25.1 million, and warrants of $0.3 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2025 expense of $29.1 million is made up of $27.8 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.9 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $0.4 million to directors within general, administrative, and other. (2) Investment loss of $0.2 million represents an unrealized loss on available for sale marketable securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) Impairment charges of $2.0 million related to owned land and building impairments. (5) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 senior secured term loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (6) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with MIAX's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires MIAX to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (7) Represents the unrealized gain on 250 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network. (8) One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors. (9) Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants. (10) Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 senior secured term loan.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Options

Equities

Futures

International

Corporate /

Other

Total Net income (loss) allocated to common

shareholders $ 33,192

$ (4,999)

$ (11,448)

$ 7,364

$ (27,313)

$ (3,204) Interest expense and amortization of

debt issuance costs —

—

91

—

2,117

2,208 Interest income (265)

—

(224)

—

(351)

(840) Income tax expense —

—

—

—

1,559

1,559 Depreciation and amortization 2,835

1,581

927

146

556

6,045 EBITDA 35,762

(3,418)

(10,654)

7,510

(23,432)

5,768 Share-based compensation(1) 3,929

924

3,685

818

2,532

11,888 Investment (gain) loss(2) —

—

(1,058)

—

2,037

979 Litigation costs(3) 1,042

—

—

—

347

1,389 Change in fair value of puttable warrants

issued with debt(4) —

—

—

—

1,635

1,635 Change in fair value of puttable common

stock(5) —

—

—

—

6,791

6,791 Settlement fee(6) —

—

—

—

250

250 Unrealized gain on derivative assets(7) —

—

—

(10,010)

—

(10,010) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,733

$ (2,494)

$ (8,027)

$ (1,682)

$ (9,840)

$ 18,690





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $3.4 million, restricted stock awards of $7.5 million and warrants of $1.0 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2024 expense of $11.9 million is made up of $10.2 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $1.2 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, $0.5 million to directors within general, administrative, and other. (2) Investment loss of $1.0 million represents an unrealized loss for an observable price change in the value of an investment, net of unrealized gain on available for sale marketable securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 senior secured term loan. (5) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with MIAX's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires MIAX to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. (6) MIAX recognized expense of $0.3 million related to an estimated settlement fee for the repayment of its Prior Loan Agreement. (7) Represents the unrealized gain on 375 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of September 30, 2024. These tokens were recorded at fair market value during the second quarter of 2024 when an active market emerged for the tokens.

Segment Operating Results

The following summarizes revenues less cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

for our business segments ($000, except percentages):





Options

Equities



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







September 30,

Percent

September 30,

Percent



2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenues less cost of revenues $ 94,499

$ 60,925

55.1 %

$ 4,352

$ 2,234

94.8 %

Operating expenses 43,135

27,998

54.1 %

9,210

7,233

27.3 %

Operating income (loss) $ 51,364

$ 32,927

56.0 %

$ (4,858)

$ (4,999)

*

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 69,120

$ 40,733

69.7 %

$ (889)

$ (2,494)

*

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 73.1 %

66.9 %





*

*























































































































































































































Futures

International



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







September 30,

Percent

September 30,

Percent



2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Revenues less cost of revenues $ 4,786

$ 5,288

(9.5) %

$ 5,533

$ 806

586.5 %

Operating expenses 23,322

18,108

28.8 %

4,750

3,452

37.6 %

Operating income (loss) $ (18,536)

$ (12,820)

*

$ 783

$ (2,646)

*

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (9,563)

$ (8,027)

*

$ 1,729

$ (1,682)

*

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) *

*





31.2 %

*







* Not meaningful (1) See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA above. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted revenues less cost of revenues.

Reconciliations of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings

The following table is a reconciliation of net loss allocated to common stockholders to Adjusted Earnings ($000):







Three Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024

Net loss allocated to common shareholders $ (102,080)

$ (3,204)

Share-based compensation(1) 29,098

11,888

Investment loss(2) 239

979

Litigation costs(3) 811

1,389

Impairment charge(4) 1,978

—

Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt(5) 255

1,635

Change in fair value of puttable common stock(6) 338

6,791

Unrealized gain on derivative assets(7) (7,979)

(10,010)

Settlement fee(8) —

250

Loss on extinguishment of debt(9) 107,656

—

Warrant modifications(10) 1,516

—

One time IPO payments(11) 8,048

—

Tax effect of adjustments 67

(1,445)

Adjusted earnings $ 39,947

$ 8,273





(1) Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options, restricted stock awards and warrants that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. (2) 2025 investment loss of $0.2 million represents an unrealized loss on available for sale marketable securities. 2024 investment loss of $1.0 million represents an unrealized loss for an observable price change in the value of an investment, net of unrealized gain on available for sale marketable securities. (3) Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter. (4) Impairment charges related to owned land and building impairments. (5) The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 senior secured term loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (6) The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with MIAX's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires MIAX to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025. (7) 2025 represents the unrealized gain on 250 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network. 2024 represents the unrealized gain on 375 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of September 30, 2024. These tokens were recorded at fair market value during the second quarter of 2024 when an active market emerged for the tokens. (8) MIAX recognized expense of $0.3 million related to an estimated settlement fee for the repayment of its Prior Loan Agreement. (9) Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 senior secured term loan. (10) Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants. (11) One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors.

Earnings Per Share

The following table sets forth the computation of diluted loss and adjusted earnings per share ($000,

except share and per share data):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Net loss attributable to MIH $ (102,080)

$ (3,204) Weighted-average common shares outstanding 70,128,197

63,246,820 Diluted net loss per share $ (1.46)

$ (0.05)







Adjusted earnings $ 39,947

$ 8,273 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for

adjusted diluted earnings per share 96,100,563

75,669,313 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.42

$ 0.11

Key Business Metrics

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Increase/

(Decrease)

Percent Change

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Increase/

(Decrease)

Percent Change

2025

2024





2025

2024



Options:





























Number of trading days 64

64

—

— %

186

188

(2)

(1.1) % Total contracts:





























Market contracts – Equity

and ETF (in thousands) 3,573,731

2,844,836

728,895

25.6 %

10,042,003

8,136,518

1,905,485

23.4 % MIH contracts – Equity and

ETF (in thousands) 615,910

394,511

221,399

56.1 %

1,674,370

1,205,502

468,868

38.9 % Average daily volume

("ADV")(defined below)(1)





























Market ADV – Equity and

ETF (in thousands)(1) 55,840

44,451

11,389

25.6 %

53,989

43,279

10,710

24.7 % MIHADV – Equity and

ETF (in thousands)(1) 9,624

6,164

3,460

56.1 %

9,002

6,412

2,590

40.4 % MIH market share 17.2 %

13.9 %

3.3 pts

23.7 %

16.7 %

14.8 %

1.9 pts

12.8 % Total Options revenue per contract

("RPC")(2) $0.103

$0.095

$0.008

8.4 %

$0.108

$0.087

$0.021

24.1 % U.S. Equities:





























Number of trading days 64

64

—

— %

186

188

(2)

(1.1) % Total shares:





























Market shares (in millions) 1,116,705

736,209

380,496

51.7 %

3,198,279

2,194,890

1,003,389

45.7 % MIH shares (in millions) 12,058

12,027

31

0.3 %

34,708

37,874

(3,166)

(8.4) % ADV(1):





























Market ADV (in millions)(1) 17,449

11,503

5,946

51.7 %

17,195

11,675

5,520

47.3 % MIH ADV (in millions)(1) 188

188

—

— %

187

201

(14)

(7.0) % MIH market share 1.1 %

1.6 %

(0.5) pts

(31.3) %

1.1 %

1.7 %

(0.6) pts

(35.3) % Equities capture (per 100 shares)

(defined below)(3) $(0.015)

$(0.040)

$0.025

*

$(0.016)

$(0.042)

$0.026

* Futures:





























Number of trading days 64

64

—

— %

187

188

(1)

(0.5) % Agricultural products total contracts 513,406

784,097

(270,691)

(34.5) %

2,736,313

2,411,625

324,688

13.5 % Agricultural products ADV(1) 8,022

12,252

(4,230)

(34.5) %

14,633

12,828

1,805

14.1 % Agricultural products RPC(2) $2.369

$2.508

$(0.139)

(5.5) %

$2.233

$2.519

$(0.286)

(11.4) %