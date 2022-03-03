 Skip to main Content
Miami International Holdings Reports February 2022 Trading Results - MGEX Sets New Volume Records

Date 03/03/2022

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported February 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

 

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.2% in February 2022, 85 basis points higher than the 13.4% market share in February 2021 and representing a 6.3% increase. The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 107.5 million multi-listed options contracts in February 2022, a 2.3% increase from February 2021 and representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,656,375 contracts.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported total volume of 2.1 billion shares in February 2022, a decline of 13.2% from January 2022 and representing a market share of 0.92%.

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported record February 2022 trading volume of 311,768 contracts, a 7.6% increase from February 2021 and representing the highest volume total for February in MGEX history.  Total year-to-date volume reached a record 588,919 contracts, an increase of 11.4% from the same period in 2021.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 57,738 contracts in February 2022, a 30.2% decline from the 82,713 contract total in January 2022 and representing an ADV of 3,039 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume details are included in the following tables.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

Jan-22

% Chg

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

Trading Days

19

19

20

39

38

U.S. Equity Options Industry

756,120,415

786,095,745

-3.8%

839,823,182

-10.0%

1,595,943,597

1,586,325,096

0.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

107,471,124

105,083,886

2.3%

118,368,943

-9.2%

225,840,067

206,329,988

9.5%

MIAX Options

43,340,551

33,180,331

30.6%

48,682,067

-11.0%

92,022,618

68,133,767

35.1%

MIAX Pearl

36,562,507

39,577,948

-7.6%

37,171,907

-1.6%

73,734,414

69,476,662

6.1%

MIAX Emerald

27,568,066

32,325,607

-14.7%

32,514,969

-15.2%

60,083,035

68,719,559

-12.6%

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

Jan-22

% Chg

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

U.S. Multi-Listed Options
Industry

39,795,811

41,373,460

-3.8%

41,991,159

-5.2%

40,921,631

41,745,397

-2.0%

MIAX Exchange Group

5,656,375

5,530,731

2.3%

5,918,447

-4.4%

5,790,771

5,429,737

6.6%

MIAX

2,281,082

1,746,333

30.6%

2,434,103

-6.3%

2,359,554

1,792,994

31.6%

MIAX Pearl

1,924,342

2,083,050

-7.6%

1,858,595

3.5%

1,890,626

1,828,333

3.4%

MIAX Emerald

1,450,951

1,701,348

-14.7%

1,625,748

-10.8%

1,540,591

1,808,409

-14.8%


Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

Jan-22

% Chg

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

14.21%

13.37%

6.3%

14.09%

0.8%

14.15%

13.01%

8.8%

MIAX

5.73%

4.22%

35.8%

5.80%

-1.1%

5.77%

4.30%

34.2%

MIAX Pearl

4.84%

5.03%

-4.0%

4.43%

9.2%

4.62%

4.38%

5.5%

MIAX Emerald

3.65%

4.11%

-11.3%

3.87%

-5.8%

3.76%

4.33%

-13.1%



Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

Jan-22

% Chg

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

Trading Days

19

19

20

39

38

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry

231,071

290,490

-20.5%

247,422

-6.6%

478,493

586,494

-18.4%

MIAX Pearl Volume

2,116

477

343.4%

2,438

-13.2%

4,554

983

363.1%

MIAX Pearl ADV

111

25

343.4%

122

-8.6%

117

26

351.2%

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.92%

0.16%

457.4%

0.99%

-7.1%

0.95%

0.17%

467.6%


Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options

Contracts

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

Jan-22

% Chg

Feb-22

Feb-21

% Chg

Trading Days

19

19

20

39

38

MGEX Volume

311,768

289,812

7.6%

277,151

12.5%

588,919

528,545

11.4%

MGEX ADV

16,409

15,253

7.6%

13,858

18.4%

15,100

13,909

8.6%

 