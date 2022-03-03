Miami International Holdings Reports February 2022 Trading Results - MGEX Sets New Volume Records

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported February 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.2% in February 2022, 85 basis points higher than the 13.4% market share in February 2021 and representing a 6.3% increase. The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 107.5 million multi-listed options contracts in February 2022, a 2.3% increase from February 2021 and representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,656,375 contracts.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported total volume of 2.1 billion shares in February 2022, a decline of 13.2% from January 2022 and representing a market share of 0.92%.
MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported record February 2022 trading volume of 311,768 contracts, a 7.6% increase from February 2021 and representing the highest volume total for February in MGEX history. Total year-to-date volume reached a record 588,919 contracts, an increase of 11.4% from the same period in 2021.
SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 57,738 contracts in February 2022, a 30.2% decline from the 82,713 contract total in January 2022 and representing an ADV of 3,039 contracts.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume details are included in the following tables.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
Jan-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
19
|
20
|
39
|
38
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
756,120,415
|
786,095,745
|
-3.8%
|
839,823,182
|
-10.0%
|
1,595,943,597
|
1,586,325,096
|
0.6%
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
107,471,124
|
105,083,886
|
2.3%
|
118,368,943
|
-9.2%
|
225,840,067
|
206,329,988
|
9.5%
|
MIAX Options
|
43,340,551
|
33,180,331
|
30.6%
|
48,682,067
|
-11.0%
|
92,022,618
|
68,133,767
|
35.1%
|
MIAX Pearl
|
36,562,507
|
39,577,948
|
-7.6%
|
37,171,907
|
-1.6%
|
73,734,414
|
69,476,662
|
6.1%
|
MIAX Emerald
|
27,568,066
|
32,325,607
|
-14.7%
|
32,514,969
|
-15.2%
|
60,083,035
|
68,719,559
|
-12.6%
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
Jan-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Multi-Listed Options
|
39,795,811
|
41,373,460
|
-3.8%
|
41,991,159
|
-5.2%
|
40,921,631
|
41,745,397
|
-2.0%
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
5,656,375
|
5,530,731
|
2.3%
|
5,918,447
|
-4.4%
|
5,790,771
|
5,429,737
|
6.6%
|
MIAX
|
2,281,082
|
1,746,333
|
30.6%
|
2,434,103
|
-6.3%
|
2,359,554
|
1,792,994
|
31.6%
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,924,342
|
2,083,050
|
-7.6%
|
1,858,595
|
3.5%
|
1,890,626
|
1,828,333
|
3.4%
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,450,951
|
1,701,348
|
-14.7%
|
1,625,748
|
-10.8%
|
1,540,591
|
1,808,409
|
-14.8%
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
Jan-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
14.21%
|
13.37%
|
6.3%
|
14.09%
|
0.8%
|
14.15%
|
13.01%
|
8.8%
|
MIAX
|
5.73%
|
4.22%
|
35.8%
|
5.80%
|
-1.1%
|
5.77%
|
4.30%
|
34.2%
|
MIAX Pearl
|
4.84%
|
5.03%
|
-4.0%
|
4.43%
|
9.2%
|
4.62%
|
4.38%
|
5.5%
|
MIAX Emerald
|
3.65%
|
4.11%
|
-11.3%
|
3.87%
|
-5.8%
|
3.76%
|
4.33%
|
-13.1%
|
Equities Trading Volume for
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
Jan-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
19
|
20
|
39
|
38
|
U.S. Equities Volume – Industry
|
231,071
|
290,490
|
-20.5%
|
247,422
|
-6.6%
|
478,493
|
586,494
|
-18.4%
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
2,116
|
477
|
343.4%
|
2,438
|
-13.2%
|
4,554
|
983
|
363.1%
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
111
|
25
|
343.4%
|
122
|
-8.6%
|
117
|
26
|
351.2%
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
0.92%
|
0.16%
|
457.4%
|
0.99%
|
-7.1%
|
0.95%
|
0.17%
|
467.6%
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options
Contracts
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
Jan-22
|
% Chg
|
Feb-22
|
Feb-21
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
19
|
20
|
39
|
38
|
MGEX Volume
|
311,768
|
289,812
|
7.6%
|
277,151
|
12.5%
|
588,919
|
528,545
|
11.4%
|
MGEX ADV
|
16,409
|
15,253
|
7.6%
|
13,858
|
18.4%
|
15,100
|
13,909
|
8.6%