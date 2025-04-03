Miami International Holdings Receives 2025 TabbFORUM NOVA Award

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced that it was selected as a 2025 TabbFORUM NOVA Award honoree. The awards highlight the financial industry's ongoing commitment to technology-driven innovation by recognizing organizations for their outstanding recent and sustained achievements. MIH was previously selected as an honoree in 2023.

"MIH is honored to once again be recognized among such an elite group of our peers," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "A number of new MIAX® proprietary technology projects were implemented over the past year and this award underscores our talented team's innovative approach to scaling our technology."

MIH recently launched a new trading and settlement technology platform for The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) utilizing MIAX proprietary trading, middle and back office technology. Additionally, MIH is set to launch its MIAX Futures™ Onyx platform in June 2025, which will complete the modernization of the entire MIAX Futures trading and clearing infrastructure. MIH will also launch its MIAX Sapphire Trading Floor, the physical counterpart to its fourth electronic options exchange, in June 2025 in Miami, Florida.

"Technology-driven innovation is in MIH's DNA and we are grateful to be recognized by the industry for the benefits that our technology provides to our market participants," said Douglas M. Schafer Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of MIH. "Our team remains dedicated to building high performance trading systems recognized for their speed, performance and reliability that are designed to meet the unique demands of industry stakeholders."

The third annual TabbFORUM NOVA Awards honor the financial industry's ongoing commitment to technology-driven innovation by recognizing 40 organizations for their outstanding recent and sustained achievements. These selections from across the capital markets are the result of TabbFORUM research with consideration given to nominations and recommendations solicited from the community. The NOVA Awards consider the role of innovation not only in an organization's performance, but also industry impact and leadership.