Miami International Holdings Participates In Ring The Bell For Gender Equality Campaign For International Women's Day

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, announced it ceremoniously rang the opening bell at its Princeton, N.J. headquarters on March 5, 2025, in honor of the World Federation of Exchanges' (WFE) "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" campaign. The campaign aligns with International Women's Day on March 8, 2025.

"We are proud to once again participate in the 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' initiative and honor International Women's Day with a ceremonious bell ringing," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "Our achievements at MIH are due in large part to our talented workforce and it's important that we continue to support women in the finance industry as their contributions are tremendous."

"It's an honor to celebrate the women in our organization, whose hard work and dedication are key drivers of our success," added Barbara J. Comly, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of MIH. "The financial industry has made significant progress in supporting gender equality and today's bell ringing is an important acknowledgement of the contributions women have made across our industry."

The WFE's "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" campaign for International Women's Day is a global initiative by exchanges and central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) around the world to foster greater gender equality and highlight the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workplace. This is the 11th year the industry has led this campaign. This year's theme is "Ring the Bell for ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment."