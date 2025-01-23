Miami International Holdings Announces Timeline For Migration Of Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat Trading To New MIAX Futures Onyx Platform

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced it will migrate Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat (Minneapolis HRSW) futures to its MIAX Futures™ Onyx platform in Q2 2025. Minneapolis HRSW futures will continue to be available for trading on CME Globex® until the launch of MIAX Futures Onyx.

"MIAX Futures (formally Minneapolis Grain Exchange) has strong, collaborative relationships with key Minneapolis HRSW market participants dating back over a century," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "The launch of MIAX Futures Onyx represents MIH's commitment to supporting the agricultural industry with continued investments in programs to promote liquidity, offer competitive fee schedules and develop industry-leading technology."

The launch of MIAX Futures Onyx aligns with the strategy to build and operate all MIH's markets on proprietary technology and will significantly expand the range of products and clearing services offered to customers. MIH is in the final phase of modernizing the MIAX Futures clearing infrastructure with new risk management capabilities, including back testing, stress testing, and support for real-time variation calculations. The launch of MIAX Futures Onyx will complete the modernization of the entire MIAX Futures trading and clearing infrastructure.

Mr. Gallagher added, "Industry feedback was critical in the design and development of MIAX Futures Onyx and we believe the new trading platform will provide the industry with a new standard for fast, reliable, and innovative capabilities when it launches later this year."

Please visit the MIAX Futures Onyx Information Hub to access technical resources, connectivity guides and additional information on connectivity to the MIAX Futures Firm Test Bed Environment. Certain aspects of the migration of Minneapolis HRSW futures to MIAX Futures Onyx, including timelines, are subject to regulatory filings with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.