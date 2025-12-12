Miami International Holdings Announces Pricing Of Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. ("MIAX" or the "Company") (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 6,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $41.00 per share (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted entirely of secondary shares including shares to be issued upon the exercise of warrants sold by certain selling stockholders of MIAX. The Offering is expected to close on December 15, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,012,500 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler acted as lead joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Raymond James, Rosenblatt, William Blair, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, acted as joint bookrunning managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on December 11, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Piper Sandler & Co. at, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.