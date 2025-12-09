Miami International Holdings Announces Launch Of Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. ("MIAX" or the "Company") (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the launch of a proposed secondary public offering (the "Offering") of 6,750,000 shares of its common stock including certain shares to be issued upon the exercise of warrants. The proposed Offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by certain selling stockholders of the Company (the "Selling Stockholders").

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,012,500 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the proposed Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler are acting as lead joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Raymond James, Rosenblatt, William Blair, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as joint bookrunning managers.

The proposed Offering of MIAX's shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the proposed Offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Piper Sandler & Co. at 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to MIAX's common stock has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The shares of common stock may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.