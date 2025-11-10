Miami International Holdings Announces Expanded Roles For Shelly Brown And Joseph W. Ferraro - New Appointments To Support Strategic Growth Initiatives In Futures

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX®) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced expanded roles for Shelly Brown and Joseph W. Ferraro III—key members of its senior management team—to support strategic growth initiatives at MIAX Futures™. These appointments are effective today.

Mr. Brown was appointed Chief Executive Officer of MIAX Futures. In this role, he will oversee the execution of the exchange's growth strategy including the upcoming launch of futures on the Bloomberg 500 Index in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory filings with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In addition, Mr. Brown was appointed Chief Strategy Officer at Miami International Holdings. He has been with the company since 2011, contributing significantly to the growth of its options business which reached a monthly market share of 19.4% in October.

"Shelly is a seasoned executive in our industry with a deep understanding of the roadmap to launching several key futures products in our pipeline," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX and Chairman of MIAX Futures. "I can't think of anyone who brings more operational knowledge and efficiency to the table than him."

Mr. Ferraro was appointed President of MIAX Products, LLC, a subsidiary of MIAX focused on the development and licensing of new proprietary products. He will leverage his extensive industry experience to manage index product relationships and expand the company's proprietary product offering, with a current focus on Bloomberg equity index derivatives products. Mr. Ferraro will also continue in his existing role as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel at MIAX. He joined the company in 2016, playing a key role in its 2020 acquisition of MIAX Futures, exclusive index licensing agreement with Bloomberg, and MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform launch.

"Joe's expert guidance in the acquisition and development of MIAX Futures will continue to help further our proprietary product offering in this expanded role," Mr. Gallagher added. "We have made significant investments in developing MIAX Futures' technology infrastructure to prepare for expanded product offerings. With our signature MIAX technology now in place, I am confident in the abilities of both Shelly and Joe to lead critical operational aspects of our futures business and strategy."