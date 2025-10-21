Miami International Holdings Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. A conference call with remarks by the company's senior management will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Participants can access the call at 866-652-5200 using conference ID "10203428" (international dial-in 412-317-6060. A slide presentation will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of MIAX's website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/ after the earnings release is issued. The call will also be available via webcast on the "Events & Presentations" section of MIAX's website or by clicking on the webcast link here.