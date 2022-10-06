Miami International Holdings And The Bermuda Stock Exchange Announce Participation In World Investor Week Ring The Bell For Financial Literacy 2022 Ceremony

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™), today announced their participation in the "Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2022" ceremony taking place on October 6, 2022. MIAX will ring the bell at its Princeton, N.J. office, while BSX will ring the bell at its new headquarters facility at Exchange House, in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy initiative supports the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week (WIW) taking place from October 3-9, 2022. The IOSCO WIW is a weeklong global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of investor education and protection. The key messages of the IOSCO WIW campaign in 2022 are based around two themes: investor resilience and sustainable finance.

"Environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives are a critical area of focus for the global financial community and we are pleased to support the IOSCO 2022 WIW campaign to help promote investor education around the world," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "One of our key ESG pillars is to promote greater financial literacy and we firmly believe that investing in our local communities to provide education and responsible trading resources will help investors plan for their future financial well-being."

"BSX is pleased to once again participate in the IOSCO WIW, with our goal this year to enhance the interaction and communication between listed issuers, trading members, shareholders and the Exchange," said Greg Wojciechowski, CEO of BSX. "ESG policies are important factors increasing shareholder value and as part of our efforts to promote financial sustainability, we are working with our members and listed companies to promote the greater use of electronic communications with shareholders."

Additional details and information on the IOSCO WIW campaign of 2022 is available at the WIW website www.worldinvestorweek.org. Information on WFE Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2022 is available on https://www.world-exchanges.org/ring-bell-financial-literacy-2022.