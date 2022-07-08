MGEX Reports Trading Results For June 2022 - Sets Total Year-toDate Volume Record

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEXTM), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported June 2022 trading volume of 347,471 contracts, representing a 15.8% year-over-year (YoY) decrease and a 32.0% increase from May 2022. Total yearto-date volume reached a record 1,787,014 contracts, an increase of 0.2% from the same period in 2021.

MGEX reported Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) Futures volume of 276,892 contracts in June 2022, a decrease of 29.1% YoY and an increase of 30.9% from May 2022. HRSW Options volume totaled 7,236 contracts in June 2022, a decrease of 62.3% YoY and a 29.6% decrease from May 2022.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 63,343 contracts in June 2022, representing a 53.4% increase from May 2022 and an average daily volume of 3,016 contracts.

Click here for full details.