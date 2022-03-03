MGEX Reports Trading Results For February 2022 - Sets February And Year-To-Date Volume Records

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEXTM), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported record February 2022 trading volume of 311,768 contracts, a 7.6% increase from February 2021 and representing the highest volume total for February in MGEX history. Total year-to-date volume reached a record 588,919 contracts, an increase of 11.4% from the same period in 2021.
MGEX reported Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) Futures volume of 245,489 contracts, a decline of 14.3% from February 2021 and an increase of 32% from January 2022. HRSW Options volume totaled 8,541 contracts, a 173.1% increase from February 2021 and a 0.6% increase from January 2022.
SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 57,738 contracts in February 2022, a 30.2% decline from January 2022 and representing an average daily volume of 3,039 contracts.
