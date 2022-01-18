MGEX Reports Trading Results For December And Full Year 2021 - Sets Annual Futures And Options Volume Records

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEXTM), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported record 2021 trading volume of 3,873,016 contracts, a 40.0% increase from 2020 and the highest annual total ever.
MGEX also reported record options volume of 123,079 contracts in 2021, a 246.6% increase from 2020, and the highest annual volume total ever. SPIKES Volatility Index Futures volume totaled 752,240 contracts in 2021, up from 66 contracts in 2020.
In December 2021, MGEX reported total trading volume of 215,062, a decrease of 48.9% from November 2021. Hard Red Spring Wheat futures volumes declined by 51.4% while Hard Red Spring Wheat Options volume declined by 50.6%. SPIKES Volatility Index Futures volume totaled 76,954 contracts, a 43.8% decline from November 2021
Click here for full details.