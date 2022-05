Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEXTM), a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), today reported April 2022 trading volume of 245,294 contracts, representing a 23.9% year-over-year (YoY) decrease and a 28.3% decrease from March 2022. Total year-to-date volume reached a record 1,176,385 contracts, an increase of 5.9% from the same period in 2021.

Read more