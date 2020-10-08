MGEX Enters The Top-20 Record Book

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports that yesterday, October 7th was the 17th best day in the history of the exchange with a total volume of 24,994 contracts. This record ties the current record holder, June 27th 2017.
Electronically, yesterday saw 23,237 contracts traded, making it the 15th best day in the history of the Exchange. Open interest at the close of market was 69,948 contracts.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.