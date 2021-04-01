MGEX Announces Top 5 Day And Top 20 Month

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), welcomes March 2021 into the record book as the 18th best overall month in history with a total of 259,617 contracts. Furthermore, this past month is the second-best March in history just missing the first place spot by 6%. Electronically, 232,794 contracts were traded in the month of March, making it the 16th best electronic month in the MGEX record book. The Exchange had a total of 6,859 options traded, which is the highest in its history for March.
Additionally, March 31st entered the record book as the 5th best overall day with a total of 29,558 contracts. March 31st also was the 5th best electronic day with a total of 28,403 contracts. At the close of market, open interest was reported at 91,782 contracts, which is 14% higher compared to this time last year. Options open interest represents 12,543 contracts of the total open interest which is a 149% increase over last year’s options open interest.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.