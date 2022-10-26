MF-Capital GmbH, Grünwald, Target Of Identity Theft: BaFin Issues Warning About The Website mfcapitalfx.de

In accordance with section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ), BaFin would like to make clear that the website mfcapitalfx.com is not operated by MF-Capital GmbH . The unknown operator of this website does not have authorisation under the KWG to conduct banking business or provide financial services and is not subject to supervision by BaFin .

The information provided on the mfcapitalfx.com website and the information and documents available to BaFin give reasonable grounds to suspect that the platform is being used to conduct banking business and/or provide financial services in Germany without the required authorisation.

Companies that conduct banking business or provide financial services in Germany require authorisation under the KWG . However, some companies operate without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.