Metavault Deploys Mercuryo’s Intuitive On-Ramp Solution To Power DeFi Services

Global payments infrastructure provider Mercuryo has partnered with Metavault, a cross-chain decentralised finance (DeFi) hub, to provide a seamless on-ramp service, enabling the platform’s growing user base to convert fiat currency into digital tokens.

The partnership will enable Metavault users to seamlessly purchase cryptocurrencies in order to deploy myriad DeFi strategies.

Metavault, which has surpassed 80,000 users since its launch in 2022, is a decentralised application (dApp) that provides a toolbox of DeFi services, including spot trading, perpetuals, bridging, liquidity provision, prediction markets and a decentralized sportsbook along with a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO).

“Metavault has achieved notable success in attracting new entrants into DeFi, offering a whole plethora of services to its users,” said Aviessa Khoo, Executive Director, Singapore, at Mercuryo. “We anticipate great interest in our on-ramp service among users on the platform, enabling them to pursue myriad DeFi strategies.”

“At Metavault, we're thrilled to partner with Mercuryo to integrate their on and off-ramp services,” said Anna Wozniak, Business Development at Metavault. “This collaboration not only enhances accessibility for our users but also underscores our commitment to providing seamless transactions within the crypto space.”

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo’s intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.