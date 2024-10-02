Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Merger Of Vitesco Technologies Group Into Schaeffler AG In The Prime Standard Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Date 02/10/2024

The newly merged Schaeffler AG (ISIN: DE000SHA0019) is now listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today.

Schaeffler has completed the merger with Vitesco Technologies Group, announced nearly a year ago, and the associated conversion of preference shares into ordinary shares.

The ordinary shares of the automotive and industrial supplier headquartered in Herzogenaurach have been newly listed in the Prime Standard. Following the merger of Schaeffler AG and Vitesco Technologies Group AG, they replace the previously tradable preference shares of Schaeffler AG (ISIN: DE000SHA0159).

The listing agent is BNP Paribas S.A. The designated sponsor in Xetra trading and specialist on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is Oddo BHF SE.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg