Merger Of Vitesco Technologies Group Into Schaeffler AG In The Prime Standard Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The newly merged Schaeffler AG (ISIN: DE000SHA0019) is now listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today.

Schaeffler has completed the merger with Vitesco Technologies Group, announced nearly a year ago, and the associated conversion of preference shares into ordinary shares.

The ordinary shares of the automotive and industrial supplier headquartered in Herzogenaurach have been newly listed in the Prime Standard. Following the merger of Schaeffler AG and Vitesco Technologies Group AG, they replace the previously tradable preference shares of Schaeffler AG (ISIN: DE000SHA0159).