Merger Between JPX Market Innovation & Research And SCRIPTS Asia

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) hereby announces that it has resolved at its board of directors meeting held today that, subject to approval by the relevant authorities, JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPX, will conduct an absorption-type merger with its subsidiary SCRIPTS Asia, K.K. (SCRIPTS Asia), which is also a consolidated subsidiary of JPX, effective April 1, 2026.

Purpose of the Merger

Through this merger, JPX aims to establish a stable and sustainable service delivery framework, maximize business potential by integrating the management resources of both companies, and promote greater efficiency in the overall management structure.

Overview of the Merger

Schedule

Date of board of directors’ resolution regarding the merger (SCRIPTS Asia) October 22, 2025 Date of board of directors’ resolution regarding the merger (JPXI) October 28, 2025 Date of board of directors’ resolution regarding the merger (JPX) October 29, 2025 Date of board of directors’ resolution for approving the merger agreement January 2026 (scheduled) Date of conclusion of merger agreement January 2026 (scheduled) Date of extraordinary general shareholders meeting (Note) March 2026 (scheduled) Effective date of the merger April 1, 2026 (scheduled)

(Note) ･Approval at the general shareholders’ meeting is not required for SCRIPTS Asia as the merger is a short-form merger as prescribed in Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. JPXI plans to obtain the necessary approval for the merger at the general shareholders’ meeting.

Method

The merger will be conducted as an absorption-type merger with JPXI as the surviving company and SCRIPTS Asia being scheduled for dissolution.

Details of allotment

There will be no allotment of shares, cash, or other assets as a result of this merger.

Treatment of subscription warrants and convertible bonds

Not applicable.

Overview of Companies Involved in the Merger

(As of today. In millions of JPY. Excluding some specified details.) Surviving Company Dissolving Company (1) Company Name JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. SCRIPTS Asia, K.K. (2) Business Description Market-related services Creation of transcripts of corporate investor events (3) Date of Establishment December 1, 2021 February 1, 2018 (4) Head Office Location 2-1, Nihombashi-Kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 7-1, Nihombashi-Kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo (5) Representative Futagi Satoshi

President & CEO Hongo Junichi

Representative Director (6) Capital JPY 1 billion JPY 5 million (7) Number of Shares Issued 20,000 shares 500 shares (8) Fiscal Year End March March (9) Number of Employees 261 12 (10) Major Shareholders and Shareholding Ratio Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

100% JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.

100% (11) Financial Position and Operating Results for Most Recent Fiscal Year (Fiscal Year Ended March 2025) Net Assets 25,849 ∆922 Total Assets 38,430 618 Net Assets Per Share (JPY) 1,292,460.15 ∆1,844,378.54 Sales 38,543 637 Operating Income 10,170 155 Ordinary Income 10,167 147 Net Income 6,255 6 Net Income Per Share (JPY) 312,774.96 13,680.82

Post-Merger Status

There will be no changes to JPXI’s company name, location, name and title of the representative, business description, capital, or fiscal year end as a result of this merger.

Outlook