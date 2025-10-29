Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

Merger Between JPX Market Innovation & Research And SCRIPTS Asia

Date 29/10/2025

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) hereby announces that it has resolved at its board of directors meeting held today that, subject to approval by the relevant authorities, JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPX, will conduct an absorption-type merger with its subsidiary SCRIPTS Asia, K.K. (SCRIPTS Asia), which is also a consolidated subsidiary of JPX, effective April 1, 2026.

Purpose of the Merger

Through this merger, JPX aims to establish a stable and sustainable service delivery framework, maximize business potential by integrating the management resources of both companies, and promote greater efficiency in the overall management structure.

Overview of the Merger

Schedule

 

Date of board of directors’ resolution regarding the merger (SCRIPTS Asia) October 22, 2025
Date of board of directors’ resolution regarding the merger (JPXI) October 28, 2025
Date of board of directors’ resolution regarding the merger (JPX) October 29, 2025
Date of board of directors’ resolution for approving the merger agreement January 2026 (scheduled)
Date of conclusion of merger agreement January 2026 (scheduled)
Date of extraordinary general shareholders meeting (Note) March 2026 (scheduled)
Effective date of the merger April 1, 2026 (scheduled)

 

(Note)
  • ･Approval at the general shareholders’ meeting is not required for SCRIPTS Asia as the merger is a short-form merger as prescribed in Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. JPXI plans to obtain the necessary approval for the merger at the general shareholders’ meeting.

Method

The merger will be conducted as an absorption-type merger with JPXI as the surviving company and SCRIPTS Asia being scheduled for dissolution.

Details of allotment

There will be no allotment of shares, cash, or other assets as a result of this merger.

Treatment of subscription warrants and convertible bonds

Not applicable.

Overview of Companies Involved in the Merger

 

(As of today. In millions of JPY. Excluding some specified details.)
Surviving CompanyDissolving Company
(1) Company Name JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. SCRIPTS Asia, K.K.
(2) Business Description Market-related services Creation of transcripts of corporate investor events
(3) Date of Establishment December 1, 2021 February 1, 2018
(4) Head Office Location 2-1, Nihombashi-Kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 7-1, Nihombashi-Kabuto-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
(5) Representative Futagi Satoshi
President & CEO		 Hongo Junichi
Representative Director
(6) Capital JPY 1 billion JPY 5 million
(7) Number of Shares Issued 20,000 shares 500 shares
(8) Fiscal Year End March March
(9) Number of Employees 261 12
(10) Major Shareholders and Shareholding Ratio Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
100%		 JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.
100%
(11) Financial Position and Operating Results for Most Recent Fiscal Year (Fiscal Year Ended March 2025)
Net Assets 25,849 ∆922
Total Assets 38,430 618
Net Assets Per Share (JPY) 1,292,460.15 ∆1,844,378.54
Sales 38,543 637
Operating Income 10,170 155
Ordinary Income 10,167 147
Net Income 6,255 6
Net Income Per Share (JPY) 312,774.96 13,680.82

 

Post-Merger Status

There will be no changes to JPXI’s company name, location, name and title of the representative, business description, capital, or fiscal year end as a result of this merger.

Outlook

The impact of this merger on consolidated financial results is expected to be immaterial.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach