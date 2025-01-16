Mercuryo Launches Seamless On-ramps On Cardano Prediction Market Bodega

Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has launched on-ramps for Bodega, a prediction market in the Cardano ecosystem, providing its users with a seamless means of converting fiat into digital tokens. The partnership cements Mercuryo’s place in the emerging Cardano ecosystem.

The on-ramp integration will enable Bodega users to purchase Cardano (ADA), the native digital token of the Cardano Blockchain, using a credit or debit card or Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“We are delighted to launch these seamless fiat-to-crypto on-ramps for the Bodega Market,” said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo. “We anticipate robust demand for these intuitive services among Bodega’s userbase, enabling greater participation in its marketplaces.”

“This integration starts the beginning of our next wave of mass adoption,” said Cory Collombet, CEO at Bodega. “Mercuryo opens the doors to easily onboard anyone across the globe to our leading predictions market, marking an important milestone in our journey to continue growing and scaling.”

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo’s intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.